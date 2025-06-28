Schaefer shines on emotional night, goes No. 1 to Islanders in 2025 NHL Draft

The defenseman from Erie of the Ontario Hockey League stitched a photo of his mother on the lining inside his suit coat so she could be close to his heart. After Bettman called his name, he hugged his father, Todd, and brother, Johnny, all of them in tears.

“I don’t usually cry as much as my dad and brother,” Schaefer said. “My dad’s like, ‘Oh, you won’t cry.’ And then I’m kind of biting my tongue, and my name gets called, and then they start flowing out. Obviously, happy tears. I wish my mom could be here. I think that’s the biggest thing.”

His father called it “overwhelming.” His brother called it “amazing.”

“You’re proud of him, you’re happy for him, and then you’re thinking about who’s not here,” his father said. “You’re crying. You’re smiling. You’re happy.”

The ribbon made it even more special.

“It just took me to a different level of emotions,” his father said. “It was so important for him. He wanted his mom here so much. He has his belief system. He believes she’s right beside him. But the respect that the Islanders have shown by doing that, go to that next level, I mean, when you have an organization like that, you want to work hard. You want to do whatever it is for them. It’s just a respect thing.

“He just appreciated it so much, and he hasn’t cried like that in a long time. It’s been a long time. I think when he saw that on the jersey, it just brought everything out, and that’s not a bad thing.”