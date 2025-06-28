Penguins trade down, then up in 2025 NHL Draft to net 3 forwards

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Penguins hadn’t picked three times in the first round of the NHL Draft since 1984.

Mario Lemieux was selected No. 1 overall. Doug Bodger was taken at No. 9, ahead of Roger Belanger at No. 16.

Lemieux, alone, makes that hard to match. But Friday, when the Penguins came away with three first-round forwards after multiple trades, serves the same purpose.

Pittsburgh aims to lean on young talent to carve a patient path to the Stanley Cup.

“At some point, we're going to have to make the call to go into this mode, to try to build, to transition to that next era of the team, contending again,” Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said. “We know what people say about the prospect pool and the class, and how long of a road people think it's going to be. But we are down there, and every ounce of our focus is about getting the team back to contention as urgently as possible.

“So, I know that can, at times, confuse. But we don't sit down and say it's going to be X-amount of years. (It’s) what can we do to help bring the team back to contention as quickly as possible and then execute and try to get us there?”