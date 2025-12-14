Devils, Islanders, Rangers tripleheader provides hockey dream day for NHL.com’s Rosen

NEWARK, N.J. -- ELMONT, N.Y. -- NEW YORK -- Three games. Seven teams. All in one day's work.

It's a busy Saturday of NHL hockey here in the tri-state area with the Devils, Islanders and Rangers all playing home games.

The beauty of it is they are staggered start times; Devils against the Anaheim Ducks at Prudential Center at 12:30 p.m. ET, Islanders against the Tampa Bay Lightning at UBS Arena at 3:30, and the Rangers against the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden at 7.

It's the second time all three local teams here have played home games on the same day with staggered start times, according to NHL Stats. It also happened March 22, when the Rangers were at home at 1, the Islanders at 4 and the Devils at 7.

But adding to this day is the fact that the Canucks are in town and they have a practice scheduled for 1:30 on the Devils practice ice at Prudential Center.

The Canucks, of course, are in the news after trading defenseman Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild on Friday for forwards Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren, defenseman Zeev Buium and a first-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Rossi, Buium and Ohgren are supposed to skate with the Canucks for the first time Saturday.

So, there's a lot going on, and I've taken on the mission to try to catch it all, or at least as much as I possibly can considering it's not all that easy to get from Newark to Elmont to Manhattan for three games in a span of about nine hours.

But challenge accepted, so follow along with me as I navigate my way around the tri-state area for a full afternoon and evening of NHL hockey.