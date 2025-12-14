Marchand gets 3 points, Panthers shut out Stars

Bobrovsky makes 15 saves for Florida, which has won 4 of 5

Panthers at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 15 saves for the Florida Panthers in a 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Anton Lundell had a goal and an assist, Sam Bennett had a goal, and Sam Reinhart had two assists for the Panthers (16-13-2), who have won four of their past five games. Bobrovsky got his third shutout of the season and 52nd in the NHL.

Jake Oettinger made 19 saves for the Stars (21-7-5), who have lost consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 30-Nov. 1.

Lundell gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead just 19 seconds into the second period. He toe-dragged around Stars defenseman Alex Petrovic, skated toward the goal line and tucked the puck in around a sprawling Oettinger.

Bennett made it 2-0 at 5:45 when he deflected the puck in off his skate at the right side of the crease. Officials reviewed the goal to see if there was a distinct kicking motion, but the call on the ice stood as a good goal.

Marchand extended the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 19:45. Reinhart sent a no-look backhand pass from the slot to Marchand in the right circle, where he buried a snap shot past Oettinger's glove.

Marchand scored his second of the night into an empty net at 17:12 of the third period for the 4-0 final.

