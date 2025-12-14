Sorokin, Islanders recover, defeat Lightning in shootout for 3rd straight win

Raddysh peeled inside the left circle, but Sorokin got the butt end of his stick on the wrist shot to keep the Islanders up 1-0 at 7:17.

Ritchie extended the Islanders’ lead to 2-0 at 10:16. Off the rush, Duclair dropped the puck to Ritchie inside the left circle before he beat Johansson blocker side with a wrist shot.

Raddysh scored on a 5-on-3 power play at 10:13 of the second period to make it a 2-1 game. He one-timed a Kucherov pass from the right point past Sorokin’s glove.

Sorokin stopped an Oliver Bjorkstrand snap shot at 10:47 to keep the Islanders up 2-1.

"It’s not ideal to fall behind, especially against the team we haven't really scored much on," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "It's tough. We've played these guys three times and come away with one point. And honestly, I think, we probably deserved a little bit better fate. But I like the way we're playing. And listen, we're on the road. We held a first place team to only one shot in one period, and seven shots total in the final two periods. So it's tough not to walk away with two points. But when they needed to defend, they did, and when they needed a save, the goalie made it, and when they needed the post, they got that too. So you add those up, and it turns into only one point for us."

Goaltender Brandon Halverson came in for Johansson at 13:44 due to an equipment issue. Johansson came back into the game at 13:50, six seconds later.

The Lightning outshot the Islanders 17-1 in the second period, with the Islanders recording their only shot on goal at 13:32.

“I mean, it's a game,” Schaefer said. “I mean, there's going to be times where we’re hemmed in the zone, times where you're hemming them in the zone. Obviously, you just got to get a whistle and get fresh guys out there, and just keep playing hockey.”

Moser tied the game at 2-2 off an offensive zone draw at 3:20 of the third period. Kucherov found him cutting in from the left point before he beat Sorokin glove side. Moser's goal ultimately pushed the game to be decided in overtime.

“It shows the resilience in this team,” Moser said on the Lightning’s ability to tie the game late and get a point. “I think we've obviously shown in the past that we're never out of it. We're never going to give up. And yeah, we kind of showed that patience today. I think that's the one thing we didn't always have. But showing that patience, that you're not giving up more while you're chasing that goal, and trying to come back. So I think that’s the good thing that we can take from today.”

NOTES: The Islanders (41 points) moved into first place in the Eastern Conference by moving ahead of the Carolina Hurricanes (19-9-2, 40 points) and Washington Capitals (18-9-4, 40 points), who are in action later tonight. The last time New York occupied first place in its conference through a minimum 30 games played on a date at this stage in a season was through Jan. 28, 2015. … Schaefer tied Rasmus Dahlin (nine in 2018-19 with the Buffalo Sabres) and Zach Bogosian (nine in 2008-09 with Atlanta Thrashers) for the NHL’s third-highest single-season goal total by a defenseman age 18 or younger. ... Kucherov collected his 164th career multiassist game to pass Nicklas Backstrom (163) and tie Peter Forsberg for the ninth most in NHL history among players born outside North America.