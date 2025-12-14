Stars celebrate Seguin’s 1,000th NHL game with special pregame ceremony 

Veteran forward joined by family on ice for festivities

FLA@DAL: Seguin honored by Stars for 1,000th career game

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Tyler Seguin was the star of the night at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

The Dallas Stars celebrated the veteran forward’s 1,000th NHL game with a special pregame ceremony before the team’s game against the Florida Panthers.

Seguin reached the career milestone on Oct. 30 during a game against the Nashville Predators.

The Stars forward was joined by his wife, Kate, daughter, Wren, parents, Jackie and Paul, and sisters, Candace and Cassidy, on the arena ice for the ceremony.

A special tribute video of Seguin’s highlights throughout the 1,000 games aired on the arena video board.

Seguin wiped away tears after the video finished.

Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts presented the veteran forward with a Tiffany crystal on behalf of the League.

Dallas captain Jamie Benn gifted Seguin a custom golf cart on behalf of his teammates.

General manager Jim Nill presented Seguin with the commemorative silver stick.

Earlier in the month, it was announced Seguin will likely miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in a game against the New York Rangers.

Seguin is in his 16th NHL season and 13th season with the Stars. He was drafted by the Boston Bruins with the second overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft and played three seasons with the team. As a rookie, he helped the Bruins to their 2011 Stanley Cup championship.

