Stars celebrate Seguin’s 1,000th NHL game with special pregame ceremony 

Tyler Seguin was the star of the night at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

The Dallas Stars celebrated the veteran forward’s 1,000th NHL game with a special pregame ceremony before the team’s game against the Florida Panthers.

Seguin reached the career milestone on Oct. 30 during a game against the Nashville Predators.

The Stars forward was joined by his wife, Kate, daughter, Wren, parents, Jackie and Paul, and sisters, Candace and Cassidy, on the arena ice for the ceremony.

A special tribute video of Seguin’s highlights throughout the 1,000 games aired on the arena video board.

Seguin wiped away tears after the video finished.