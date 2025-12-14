MacKinnon stays hot, Avalanche defeat Predators

The home win streak is tied for the second-longest in franchise history, a mark last achieved in 2024-25.

Jack Drury, Victor Olofsson, and Valeri Nichushkin each scored, and Samuel Girard had two assists for the Avalanche (23-2-7), who are 13-0-2 on home ice. Scott Wedgewood made 27 saves.

Jonathan Marchessault and Tyson Jost each scored for the Predators (12-15-4), who are 4-2-0 in their past six games. Justus Annunen made 38 saves.

MacKinnon put the Avalanche up 1-0 at 1:26 of the first period. He collected a pass from Brent Burns, sped into the offensive zone and sent a wrist shot from just above the left face-off circle that skipped off the blocker and then the top of the right pad of Annunen.

Drury extended the lead to 2-0 at 11:47 while the teams were skating at 4-on-4. His wrist shot from above the circles deflected off the stick of Nashville captain Roman Josi and then off the glove of defenseman Nicolas Hague before going in.

Marchessault cut the deficit to 2-1 with a power-play goal at 12:37. Ryan O’Reilly's pass from below the goal line connected with Marchessault in the slow slot, where he beat Wedgewood with a far side snap shot.

Olofsson made it 3-1 during a delayed penalty at 9:57 of the second period. Sam Girard's pass deflected off the stick of Nashville forward Michael Bunting to Olofsson in the slot. Olofsson collected the puck and placed a wrist shot over Annunen's glove.

Nichushkin scored into the empty net at 16:26 of the third period to make it 4-1.

Jost scored on a short breakaway at 18:57 for the 4-2 final.