McDavid’s 2 goals, assist help Oilers surge past Maple Leafs in Jarry debut

Zach Hyman, who had a hat trick on Thursday against the Red Wings, then made it 6-2 at 9:28 when he poked in a loose puck at the side of the net after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins centered it from below the goal line.

The Oilers have scored 28 goals and allowed 14 during their five-game point streak.

“If you look at all the numbers, we were a top-three possession team early on in the season and it wasn’t leading to much offense, but now we have the mindset to attack more and I think you are seeing that,” Hyman said. “We are attacking the net more and even if we don’t get it back, it’s flipped out, they’re tired and then we can transition and reattack. It’s just a mindset to get pucks back, attack and get on the inside.”

Lorentz one-timed a pass from Jake McCabe at 19:12 for the 6-3 final.

McDavid put the Oilers up 1-0 at 3:25 of the first period. He sped between Morgan Rielly and Ekman-Larsson at the offensive blue line and scored with a forehand deke past Hildeby’s outstretched right pad.

“Hard to understand,” Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton said. “Just have to be better managing games in certain situations. We see those guys and know how good they are in moments and it can turn on you that quick. We just have to know we don’t have to make the perfect play every shift. It’s a 60-minute game for a reason, you have to wear the other team down and go the other way, play north, make them come 200 feet. I don’t think we did enough of that.”

The Maple Leafs tied it 1-1 at 16:03. After taking a pass from Cowan, Laughton swung a backhand shot toward Jarry, which led to a rebound that was chipped in by Cowan.

Ekman-Larsson put the Maple Leafs up 2-1 at 4:54 of the second when he took a pass from Matthew Knies and shot glove side from the high slot.

NOTES: Defenseman Spencer Stastney, who was acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Friday, was minus-1 with four shots on goal and played 16:22 in his Oilers debut. … Draisaitl extended his point streak to five games (12 points; two goals, 10 assists). … Maple Leafs forward Dakota Joshua missed the game with an illness.