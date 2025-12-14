Hellebuyck makes 24 saves in return from knee injury, Jets top Capitals

It was Hellebuyck’s first game since being placed on injured reserve Nov. 21 and having arthroscopic knee surgery Nov. 22. The goalie was expected to miss 4-6 weeks but returned to practice Wednesday.

Gabriel Vilardi scored two goals, and Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist for the Jets (15-15-1), who had lost three straight. Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry each had two assists.

Jakob Chychrun scored and Logan Thompson made 30 saves for the Capitals (18-10-4), who lost in regulation for the first time in 10 games (7-1-2).

Logan Stanley gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 9:13 of the first period when he batted a puck out of midair after Josh Morrissey’s shot bounced off the end boards.

Morgan Barron made it 2-0 at 18:43 when Adam Lowry set him up on an odd-man rush for a backhand redirect at the net front.

Iafallo pushed it to 3-0 at 3:39 of the second period when Washington forward Justin Sourdif deflected his centering pass over Thompson’s right pad.

Vilardi made it 4-0 Jets at 19:53, scoring at the post by finishing a three-way passing play from Morrissey and Connor on the power play.

Vilardi extended it 5-0 at 11:55 of the third period, scoring to cap another three-way passing play, but with Connor and Scheifele.

Chychrun scored on a 5-on-3 power play at 16:32 for the 5-1 final.