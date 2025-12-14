Draisaitl’s legend with Oilers, in Germany grows on cusp of 1,000 NHL points

But Draisaitl isn’t considered just the best Germany-born player in the NHL, he’s also looked up as one of the best of his generation from any country.

The 30-year-old won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy as the League’s leading goal-scorer with 52 goals last season.

In 2019-20, Draisaitl won the Hart Trophy as League MVP, the Ted Lindsay Award as most outstanding player as selected by his peers, and Art Ross Trophy for winning the scoring title with 110 points (43 goals, 67 assists) in 71 games. He had an NHL career-high of 128 points (52 goals, 76 assists) in 80 games in 2022-23.

Draisaitl has scored at least 50 goals in four of his first 11 seasons and has hit at least 100 points six times. He helped the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons, and has 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 31 games this season.

“Leon is a top-five player in the world, that’s the category that he is at,” said Minnesota Wild forward Nico Sturm, a native of Augsburg, Germany. “For me, he is already the best German player to ever play the game. Hopefully, if everyone stays healthy, he should be the face of our team at the Olympics and we need that because we don’t have the media coverage that maybe soccer gets. Whenever you have stars, they attract fans. You need those kind of players.”

Draisaitl has inspired young Germans to take up hockey and will get international exposure at the men’s Olympic hockey tournament from Feb. 11-22. In June, he was one of six players named to the preliminary roster for Germany, which is in a group with the United States, Denmark, and Latvia.

“He’s our guy, he’s a bright star that is just shining in the spotlight as he should be, and as he deserves,” said Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, who is from Zell, Germany said. “We’re fortunate enough to have him on the national team and we’re proud of that and it just shows how much of an impact he has on a daily basis. He doesn’t just show up here and there, he shows up every single game and I think that’s the most remarkable thing and it kind of reflects on the points for sure.”

Perhaps more impressive than reaching 1,000 points is the number of games it will take Draisaitl to get there. He’s in the same neighborhood as Pat LaFontaine (847) Adam Oates (830), Mark Messier (822), Brett Hull (815), and Joe Sakic (810).

“It’s a huge accomplishment, but I think if you ask him, he would say he accomplished more by going to the Final twice and making a push to win the Stanley Cup,” said Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle of Viersen, Germany. “So yeah, he’s a special player. I love watching him. It’s a pleasure to be able to play with him for the Olympics.”