LOS ANGELES -- Morgan Frost scored 1:06 into overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 2-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.
Frost's OT goal lifts Flames past Kings
Scores at 1:06 for Calgary, 8-3-1 in past 12; Kuemper makes 36 saves for Los Angeles
Frost put in Jonathan Huberdeau’s centering pass as he charged the left post on an odd-man rush.
“You don’t see that play from me too often probably, but I just saw an opportunity,” said Frost, who scored his eighth goal of the season, seven of which have come on the road. “I think the plan is always get the puck to Huberdeau and get open, so that’s what I was thinking.”
Blake Coleman scored short-handed and Dustin Wolf made 20 saves for the Flames, who are 8-3-1 in their past 12 games.
“That was probably one of our most complete games of the year,” Frost said. “Yeah, it was a full team effort, and I thought we deserved to win, so it was nice to finish that way.”
Adrian Kempe scored, Darcy Kuemper made 36 saves, and the Kings extended their point streak to four games (2-0-2). Los Angeles has played 14 games decided in overtime or a shootout.
“Obviously, puck’s not going in,” Kings defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “We’re a type of team that’s comfortable playing in these tight games, so if the score’s 1-1, we’re not going to open it up and try to score. We have no problem going late in the game and keeping it tied.”
Kempe extended his point streak to four games when he scored on a one-timer in the right circle set up by Alex Laferriere that gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 11:10 of the first period. Kempe has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past four games.
Coleman tied it 1-1 at 6:41 of the second period by scoring on a short-handed breakaway. He picked off Kevin Fiala’s pass in the defensive zone and broke the other way for his third short-handed goal of the season on a wrist shot from the slot.
“Just made a read on one of their plays and was able to pick it off,” Coleman said. “Wanted to make sure I took my time with it because I haven’t been able to finish my looks lately, and it’s been frustrating. Happy that one went in, and that was a goal we needed.”
It was Coleman’s third short-handed goal of the season, giving the Flames a total of five. They are tied for second in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks and New York Islanders; the Kings lead the League with six short-handed goals.
“Sometimes, if you kill the right way, and you’re moving your feet, you’re thinking it properly, you get chances from there, but we never go into a game looking for chances,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said.
The Flames outshot the Kings 17-3 in the second period and 38-21 for the game.
“He was the reason why we got the one point, really,” Kings center Anze Kopitar said of Kuemper. “Second period, he was outstanding. I mean, he’s been outstanding all year and last year. We almost take it for granted, so we got to find ways to score more goals and give him some run support.”
Kopitar looked to have scored 33 seconds into overtime when Kempe’s centering pass went in off his skate, but the goal was overturned following a video review for a kicking motion.
“Unfortunate,” Kopitar said. “Obviously, didn’t try and kick it, but it’s just the momentum and the way my foot was positioned and moving.”
NOTES: Coleman has 21 career short-handed goals, which is tied for third among active players. Florida Panthers forward Brad Marchand has 36, followed by New York Islanders center Jean-Gabriel Pageau with 23. Carolina Panthers forward Jordan Staal also has 21. … The Kings have allowed five short-handed goals, which is tied with the San Jose Sharks for most in the NHL. … Kings center Phillip Danault did not play because of illness.