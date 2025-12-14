Frost's OT goal lifts Flames past Kings

Adrian Kempe scored, Darcy Kuemper made 36 saves, and the Kings extended their point streak to four games (2-0-2). Los Angeles has played 14 games decided in overtime or a shootout.

“Obviously, puck’s not going in,” Kings defenseman Brian Dumoulin said. “We’re a type of team that’s comfortable playing in these tight games, so if the score’s 1-1, we’re not going to open it up and try to score. We have no problem going late in the game and keeping it tied.”

Kempe extended his point streak to four games when he scored on a one-timer in the right circle set up by Alex Laferriere that gave the Kings a 1-0 lead at 11:10 of the first period. Kempe has five points (two goals, three assists) in his past four games.

Coleman tied it 1-1 at 6:41 of the second period by scoring on a short-handed breakaway. He picked off Kevin Fiala’s pass in the defensive zone and broke the other way for his third short-handed goal of the season on a wrist shot from the slot.

“Just made a read on one of their plays and was able to pick it off,” Coleman said. “Wanted to make sure I took my time with it because I haven’t been able to finish my looks lately, and it’s been frustrating. Happy that one went in, and that was a goal we needed.”

It was Coleman’s third short-handed goal of the season, giving the Flames a total of five. They are tied for second in the NHL with the Anaheim Ducks and New York Islanders; the Kings lead the League with six short-handed goals.

“Sometimes, if you kill the right way, and you’re moving your feet, you’re thinking it properly, you get chances from there, but we never go into a game looking for chances,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said.