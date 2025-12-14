Jets honor Niederreiter for becoming first Swiss-born player to reach 1,000 NHL games

Nino Niederreiter, this is your hockey life.

The Winnipeg Jets honored the veteran forward for his 1,000th NHL game played on Saturday before taking on the Washington Capitals at Canada Life Centre. He is the first native of Switzerland to reach the milestone.

The team pulled out all the stops for his congratulatory video, featuring not just teammates and coaches from his past and present, but plenty of family members, including both of his grandmothers, and a handful of his fellow Swiss sporting legends.

Martin Pfister, the first Swiss player in NHL history and now Switzerland's head of the Department of Defense, offered his congrats in the video as did tennis great Roger Federer, among others.