Hurricanes recover to defeat Flyers in shootout

Jackson Blake scored the only goal of the shootout, going backhand-forehand before slipping the puck past the left skate of Samuel Ersson in the fourth round.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Alexander Nikishin and Seth Jarvis each scored, and Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists for the Hurricanes (20-9-2), who have won three in a row and six of eight. Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves

Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist for the Flyers (16-9-5), who are 1-1-2 in their past four games. Ersson made 18 saves.

The teams will complete a back-to-back on Sunday at Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

Carolina took a 3-2 lead at 12:26 of the third period. Jarvis scored on a short breakaway off a pass from Andrei Svechnikov, deking to the backhand before slipping the puck in at the right post.

The Flyers answered 23 seconds later to tie it 3-3 at 12:49 when Carl Grundstrom kept the puck on a 2-on-1 and scored on a short-side snap shot from the right circle.

The Flyers took a 1-0 lead at 10:04 of the first period. Zegras skated the puck through the neutral zone and left a drop pass for Bobby Brink, who cut from the top of the left circle to the high slot for a wrist shot over Kochetkov’s glove.

Zegras pushed the lead to 2-0 at 17:34 when he drove the net and scored off Travis Konecny's backhand feed from below the goal line.

Ehlers cut the lead to 2-1 at 9:11 of the second period. Gostisbehere intercepted a pass from Flyers defenseman Ty Murchison in the neutral zone, skated into the offensive zone and passed to Ehlers, who scored on a wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle.

Nikishin’s slap shot from above the left circle deflected off the left skate of Philadelphia forward Noah Cates and into the net to tie it 2-2 at 14:12.