Kane scores 498th NHL goal, Red Wings shut out Blackhawks

The 37-year-old forward is two goals from becoming the fifth player born in the United States to score 500 goals in the NHL. He would join Mike Modano (561), Keith Tkachuk (538), Jeremy Roenick (513) and Joe Mullen (502).

Kane (1,366 points) is also chasing Modano (1,374) for most points by a U.S.-born player. He has 868 assists in 1,326 games.

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals and had an assist, and John Gibson made 26 saves for his second shutout of the season and 26th of his career for the Red Wings (18-12-3), who have won four of five.

Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves for the Blackhawks (13-13-6), who have lost four of five.

The Blackhawks played without forward Connor Bedard, who sustained an upper-body injury late in a 3-2 loss at St. Louis on Friday. The team had no update on Bedard's condition.

DeBrincat opened the scoring for the Red Wings at 55 seconds of the first period. Andrew Copp fed DeBrincat from the right corner, and DeBrincat tipped the pass into the net on the backhand.

Kane made it 2-0 at 4:35. DeBrincat took the puck from Chicago defenseman Connor Murphy in the neutral zone, crossed the blue line and passed to Kane, who scored on a backhand.

Emmitt Finnie increased the Detroit lead to 3-0 at 14:23 of the second period when he scored on a rebound of Lucas Raymond’s backhander from in front of the net.

DeBrincat scored into an empty net at 16:14 for the 4-0 final.