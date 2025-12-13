NHL Status Report: Bedard out for Blackhawks against Red Wings

Toronto Maple Leafs

Oliver Ekman-Larsson could play for the Maple Leafs against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP). The defenseman left at 3:21 of the third period of Toronto's 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks on Thursday. He collided with Adam Gaudette and his left ankle appeared to get caught under the San Jose forward as he fell. Ekman-Larsson has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 30 games this season. … Joseph Woll (lower body) practiced again on Friday and the goalie will not play Saturday, but he could return on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs play the Chicago Blackhawks. Woll, who has missed the past three games, was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, retroactive to Dec. 4, when he did not play in the third period of a 5-1 win at the Carolina Hurricanes. ... Chris Tanev was on the ice again Friday. He got imaging done Wednesday and is getting a second opinion on his upper-body injury, which has forced him to miss the past 18 games.