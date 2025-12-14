McNabb's 3rd-period goal leads Golden Knights past Blue Jackets

Pavel Dorofeyev and Ben Hutton also scored, Mitch Marner had three assists and Carter Hart made 27 saves for the Golden Knights (16-6-9), who have a seven-game point streak (6-0-1) and ended a five-game road trip 4-0-1.

“We’re a resilient group,” McNabb said. “It was pretty sloppy. Maybe both teams were a little sloppy, but it was a long road trip, a tough road trip and it was a heck of a road trip for us. So, to get the two points, I'm sure we'll look back and learn from this.”

Charlie Coyle and Yegor Chinakhov scored and Greaves made 22 saves for the Blue Jackets (13-13-6), who have lost five straight (0-4-1).

“We played our (butts) off. It was unfortunate we didn't get rewarded,” Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. “They played hard, played right. For whatever reason, we're not catching a break here and there, a couple of posts. But we have to keep working, obviously, doing all the right things, continue to do that, and things will go good.”

Coyle made it 1-0 at 7:02 of the first period when he received a pass from Zach Werenski in his skates, kicked the puck to his stick and scored under the bar from low in the right circle.

Dorofeyev tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal 41 seconds into the second period, notching a snap shot off a pass from Marner.