Sharks rally from down 4 in 3rd, top Penguins in OT

Klingberg won it with his second goal of the game, a one-timer from the bottom of the left face-off circle set up by Macklin Celebrini, who had a goal and two assists.

Tyler Toffoli had two goals and two assists, William Eklund had a goal and an assist, and Alexander Wennberg had three assists for the Sharks (16-14-3), who have won three of four. Yaroslav Askarov made 38 saves.

Anthony Mantha and Bryan Rust each had a goal and two assists, Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Arturs Silovs made 26 saves for the Penguins (14-8-8), who are 0-1-3 in their past four games.

San Jose scored five straight goals after Mantha gave Pittsburgh a 5-1 lead on the power play at 5:25 of the third period.

Klingberg cut it to 5-2 on a 5-on-3 power play at 7:33 with a wrist shot from the high slot before Eklund pulled the Sharks to within 5-3 at 14:19. He chipped in a loose puck with Silovs down in the crease from making a diving save on Wennberg six seconds earlier.

Celebrini scored his 16th this season to cut it to 5-4 at 17:32, and Toffoli tied it 5-5 with a wrist shot from above the crease at 18:22. Both goals came with Askarov pulled for the extra attacker.

Toffoli put San Jose ahead 1-0 at 10:27 of the first period with a shot from the point.

Crosby tied it 1-1 eight seconds into a power play at 12:41 with his 19th of the season. He scored on a wrist shot in front off the rebound of Mantha’s shot.

Rutger McGroarty gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead 19 seconds into the second period with a wrist shot from the high slot for his first point in six games this season.

Kevin Hayes then made it 3-1 at 9:42, tapping in a pass from Noel Acciari, and Rust scored on a one-timer set up by Crosby to extend the lead to 4-1 with a power-play goal at 19:53.

San Jose forwards Philipp Kurashev and Will Smith each left with an injury. Kurashev sustained an upper-body injury after sliding into the end boards midway through the second, and Smith exited at 3:30 of the third after taking a hit from Penguins defenseman Parker Wotherspoon.