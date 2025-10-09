NHL Status Report: Kochetkov sidelined for Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes

Pyotr Kochetkov will not be available for the Hurricanes against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The goalie was injured since playing a preseason game Saturday and Brandon Bussi will back up Frederik Andersen. Coach Rod Brind'Amour said there is no timetable for Kochetkov's return and that he would be reevaluated on Friday. He was 27-16-3 with a 2.60 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 47 games last season. … K'Andre Miller, Jaccob Slavin and Jalen Chatfield will be in the lineup. Miller and Slavin did not play in the preseason and Chatfield missed time, but coach Rod Brind'Amour said it was precautionary and that the defensemen would be ready to play.