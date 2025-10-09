Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Kochetkov sidelined for Hurricanes
Toews to make Jets' debut; Power, Samuelsson likely in for Sabres
Carolina Hurricanes
Pyotr Kochetkov will not be available for the Hurricanes against the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). The goalie was injured since playing a preseason game Saturday and Brandon Bussi will back up Frederik Andersen. Coach Rod Brind'Amour said there is no timetable for Kochetkov's return and that he would be reevaluated on Friday. He was 27-16-3 with a 2.60 goals-against average and .898 save percentage in 47 games last season. … K'Andre Miller, Jaccob Slavin and Jalen Chatfield will be in the lineup. Miller and Slavin did not play in the preseason and Chatfield missed time, but coach Rod Brind'Amour said it was precautionary and that the defensemen would be ready to play.
Winnipeg Jets
Jonathan Toews (undisclosed) will play for the Jets in their season opener against the Dallas Stars on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+). The 37-year-old was injured during a 3-2 preseason loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sept. 30 but took part in the morning skate Thursday at second-line center between Gustav Nyquist and Nikita Chibrikov.
Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Strome will not accompany the Ducks on their season-opening, two-game road trip, which begins at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KING 5, KONG). The forward, who is dealing with an upper-body injury, had 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists) in 82 games with Anaheim last season and has missed a total of three games in his three seasons there.
Buffalo Sabres
Defensemen Owen Power (undisclosed) and Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) and forward Zach Benson (undisclosed) are each expected to play for the Sabres in their season opener against the New York Rangers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG). ... Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (lower body) has been ruled out. Buffalo's No. 1 goalie did not come out for the second period of a 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 1, but Ruff said the injury was not the same as the lower-body injury Luukkonen dealt with earlier in training camp. Alex Lyon will start with Colten Ellis as the backup.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Zemgus Girgensons is expected to be out week to week for the Lightning with an undisclosed injury. The forward was injured on a hit from Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe in a 7-0 preseason loss on Oct. 4. "I'm not going to sit here and err to say he's coming back anytime soon, " coach Jon Cooper said Wednesday. Girgensons had six points (two goals, four assists) and 47 penalty minutes playing in all 82 games for Tampa Bay last season. The Lightning open their regular season against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN5, RDSI).
Ottawa Senators
Drake Batherson was placed on injured reserve Monday and will be unavailable when Ottawa plays its season opener at Tampa Bay on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN5, RDSI). The forward sustained an upper-body injury during the first week of training camp, but could play when the Senators visit the Panthers on Saturday.
Philadelphia Flyers
Cam York (lower body) will miss Philadelphia's season opener at the Panthers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP). Flyers general manager Daniel Brière said Monday they had been trying to gauge the severity of the injury. "At the moment it's a day-to-day thing," Briere said. "We're trying to find out a little bit more. Are we looking at a week? Are we looking at two weeks? Are we looking at two days? That's what we're trying to figure out right now." York was placed on injured reserve Monday.