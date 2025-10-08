Eichel signs 8-year, $108 million contract with Golden Knights

Forward 8th in NHL last season with 94 points; deal begins in 2026-27

Jack Eichel contract

© Sam Hodde/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Jack Eichel signed an eight-year, $108 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. It has an average annual value of $13.5 million and begins with the 2026-27 season.

The 28-year-old center, who led the Golden Knights and was eighth in the NHL with a career-high 94 points (28 goals, 66 assists) in 77 games last season, is in the last of the eight-year, $80 million contract ($10 million AAV) he signed with the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 3, 2017. Eichel could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

He and the Golden Knights play their season opener against the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT).

"For me, it's business as usual," Eichel told NHL.com at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour on Sept. 10. "Things like that kind of take care of themselves when you're focused on the right things. I know that will sort itself out. Moreso, my mentality is we're starting training camp, we're starting the season and how do I be the best version of myself to help our team win, be a good teammate. We'll see what happens going forward.

"It's no secret that I like it here in Vegas. It's a great organization. I really enjoy living here and being a part of this community. As a player, it's a very competitive environment. The organization does a good job of taking care of their players and our goal is to win the Stanley Cup every year, and that's a great thing."

Eichel has 253 points (100 goals, 153 assists) in 241 regular-season games with Vegas, and leads the team in points and is tied for the lead in goals since he was acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres on Nov. 4, 2021, along with a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft for forwards Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch, a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in 2023.

Eichel led the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 22 games to help the Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023. He had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 11 playoff games last season, which led the team.

The No. 2 pick by the Sabres in the 2015 NHL Draft, Eichel has 608 points (239 goals, 369 assists) in 616 regular-season games for Buffalo and Vegas and 43 points (10 goals, 33 assists) in 40 playoff games.

NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen contributed to this report

Related Content

Marner has 'nerves and butterflies' ahead of Golden Knights debut

Marner set for 'new chapter in life' with Golden Knights after Toronto exit

Pacific Division winner debated by NHL.com panel

Golden Knights, Stars favorites to win Stanley Cup, NHL.com panel says

Golden Knights are your 2025-26 Stanley Cup champs ... in video game simulation

Golden Knights attract stars with culture built from inaugural success

Super 16: Golden Knights enter season at No. 1 in power rankings

Latest News

Ovechkin, pediatric cancer patient walk red carpet before Capitals season opener

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Connor signs 8-year, $96 million contract with Jets

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Trophy Tracker: Sullivan favorite to win Adams in 1st season with Rangers

Atkinson retiring from NHL after 13 seasons, will sign 1-day contract with Blue Jackets

Toews set to resume NHL career, provide ‘contagious’ work ethic for Jets

Ekholm signs 3-year, $12 million contract with Oilers

Red Wings add jersey patch for legend Delvecchio

NHL Status Report: Toews could play for Jets in opener

Kings surprise fans with alternate jersey reveal

O'Ree's 'powerful contribution' to hockey celebrated ahead of his 90th birthday

Marner's 'got to love' vibe ahead of debut with Golden Knights

NHL Opening Night rosters: By the Numbers

Kaprizov's Wild contract likened to megadeal with Clancy, Maple Leafs

MacKinnon sets Avalanche points record in opening win against Kings

'Youthful energy' helps Penguins usher in new era