NHL On Tap: Schaefer set for NHL debut with Islanders at Penguins

There are 14 games on the NHL schedule Thursday, two of which are nationally televised. In addition, "NHL Coast to Coast" in Canada will debut on Prime Video, giving viewers live look-ins, highlights and analysis of all the games. Here are five things to watch:

Schaefer time

Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut when the New York Islanders play the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, TVAS). The 18-year-old will have his work cut out for him, going up against legends Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson. This will also be the first game back for Islanders forward Mathew Barzal, who did not play after Feb. 1 last season and was limited to 30 games. The Penguins will try to build on their 3-0 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. It will be the first home game for rookies Ben Kindel and Harrison Brunicke, who made their NHL debuts in New York.

'Tazer's' town

Jonathan Toews is set to make his NHL return in his hometown. The Winnipeg native and Winnipeg Jets center will play his first NHL game since April 13, 2023, skating against the Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+). Toews played for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2008-23, winning the Stanley Cup three times as their captain (2010, 2013, 2015) and becoming a Chicago legend with 883 points (372 goals, 511 assists) in 1,067 regular-season games. But he reached the end of his contract after the 2022-23 season and health issues prevented him from playing in the NHL the past two seasons. He worked his way back and landed a one-year contract with the Jets. He was initially questionable for the season-opener because of an undisclosed injury sustained in a preseason game Sept. 30, but the 37-year-old is expected to skate on Winnipeg's second line between Gustav Nyquist and Nikita Chibrikov.