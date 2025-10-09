NHL On Tap: Schaefer set for NHL debut with Islanders at Penguins

Toews returns to League with hometown Jets; Jack Hughes to play 1st game with Devils since March 2

Schaefer_Islanders_skating

There are 14 games on the NHL schedule Thursday, two of which are nationally televised. In addition, "NHL Coast to Coast" in Canada will debut on Prime Video, giving viewers live look-ins, highlights and analysis of all the games. Here are five things to watch:

Schaefer time

Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, will make his NHL debut when the New York Islanders play the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, TVAS). The 18-year-old will have his work cut out for him, going up against legends Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson. This will also be the first game back for Islanders forward Mathew Barzal, who did not play after Feb. 1 last season and was limited to 30 games. The Penguins will try to build on their 3-0 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. It will be the first home game for rookies Ben Kindel and Harrison Brunicke, who made their NHL debuts in New York.

'Tazer's' town

Jonathan Toews is set to make his NHL return in his hometown. The Winnipeg native and Winnipeg Jets center will play his first NHL game since April 13, 2023, skating against the Dallas Stars at Canada Life Centre (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+). Toews played for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2008-23, winning the Stanley Cup three times as their captain (2010, 2013, 2015) and becoming a Chicago legend with 883 points (372 goals, 511 assists) in 1,067 regular-season games. But he reached the end of his contract after the 2022-23 season and health issues prevented him from playing in the NHL the past two seasons. He worked his way back and landed a one-year contract with the Jets. He was initially questionable for the season-opener because of an undisclosed injury sustained in a preseason game Sept. 30, but the 37-year-old is expected to skate on Winnipeg's second line between Gustav Nyquist and Nikita Chibrikov.

Welcome back, Jack

Jack Hughes, the New Jersey Devils' top center, hasn't played since he sustained a shoulder injury March 2. He not only missed the rest of the regular season, but the Eastern Conference First Round against the Carolina Hurricanes. He gets his chance with the Devils opening the season against the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+). It is also the Carolina debut for forward Nikolaj Ehlers and defenseman K'Andre Miller.

Holy Macklin

Macklin Celebrini had a big rookie season for the San Jose Sharks, leading them with 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games, but the team still struggled in the standings, finishing last in the League with 52 points. Now, the Sharks and Celebrini look to take a step forward, but it won't be easy against Mitch Marner and the new-look Vegas Golden Knights, who lost 6-5 in a shootout to the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Marner had two assists in his Vegas debut. With a national TV audience watching (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360), Celebrini gets a chance to show the country how good he and the Sharks can be.

Kane restarts record chase

Patrick Kane is pursuing the NHL record for most points by a United States-born player held by Mike Modano (1,374). The 36-year-old, who is starting his 19th NHL season, has 1,343 points and can move closer to the record when the Detroit Red Wings open their season against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS). As important as the personal chase is for Kane, a fast start is tantamount to each team. The Red Wings are looking to find the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in a decade and the Canadiens, who got in last season with a strong final push, want to prove their first playoff appearance since 2021 wasn't a fluke. They opened with a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

The schedule

Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; CHSN, NESN, SNP, SNW)

New York Rangers at Buffalo Sabres (7 p.m. ET; MSG-B, MSG)

Montreal Canadiens at Detroit Red Wings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN2, RDS)

Ottawa Senators at Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN5, RDSI)

Philadelphia Flyers at Florida Panthers (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP)

New York Islanders at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN, TVAS)

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+)

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, FDSNMW)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, FDSNSO)

Dallas Stars at Winnipeg Jets (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, Victory+)

Utah Mammoth at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, ALT)

Calgary Flames at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SNP)

Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360)

Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN, Victory+, KING 5, KONG)

