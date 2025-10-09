Rielly looks free, back to form for Maple Leafs in season-opening win

Rielly admitted he and his teammates were well aware of the “Let’s Go Blue Jays” chants raining down from the crowd during the game.

“I liked it,” the veteran defenseman said, breaking into a wry grin. “It’s not the first time I’ve heard that [during a game]. I heard them early in my career in a negative way, 2015, 2016, whenever that was.”

He was, of course, referring to the 2015-16 season, one in which the then-dismal Maple Leafs went 29-42-11. Disgusted fans would mock the team with the pro-Blue Jays cheers, insinuating at the time that watching the city’s Major League Baseball team was much more entertaining than its NHL team.

For Rielly, the longest serving member of the Maple Leafs, things would get much better the following season for both he and the team. Toronto qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2016-17 and has been in the postseason every year since then.

But that didn’t mean he was happy with his play. Far from it.

He admittedly was tentative last season, his first under incoming coach Craig Berube. He finished minus-8 and thought he could improve offensively, something the team needed him to do. In fact, at the beginning of training camp last month, he told reporters he was “disappointed in myself” at how he’d performed.

To that end, he met with Berube and general manager Brad Treliving during the summer asking how he could elevate his game. The response: Get back to the free-flowing style that had made him successful prior to 2024-25.

Judging by his play Wednesday, he received the message loud and clear.

“I thought he had a really good game,” Berube said. “He skated well, moved the puck well, made good reads. He defended well [too]. He was really solid tonight.”