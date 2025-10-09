Marner gets star treatment for debut with Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS -- Mitch Marner didn’t end his debut the way he wanted. In his first game for the Vegas Golden Knights, he was stopped in the shootout, sealing a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

But the forward had two assists in the third period to help give Vegas a two-goal lead, he developed chemistry with center Jack Eichel during the night, and you could see the potential for the long term.

The Golden Knights locked up Marner on an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value) when they acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs in a sign-and-trade on July 1.

Before the game Wednesday, they signed Eichel to an eight-year, $108 million contract ($13.5 million AAV) that starts next season.

“I thought as the game went on, we settled in, started making plays, finding each other, using our speed,” Eichel said. “I thought we had some good opportunities. There’s things we want to build on, continue to get better at. But there’s some positives to take away from it too.”

Marner received the star treatment in the entertainment capital of the world on opening night -- or, as Vegas calls it, "Opening Knight."