Marner gets star treatment for debut with Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS -- Mitch Marner didn’t end his debut the way he wanted. In his first game for the Vegas Golden Knights, he was stopped in the shootout, sealing a 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

But the forward had two assists in the third period to help give Vegas a two-goal lead, he developed chemistry with center Jack Eichel during the night, and you could see the potential for the long term.

The Golden Knights locked up Marner on an eight-year, $96 million contract ($12 million average annual value) when they acquired him from the Toronto Maple Leafs in a sign-and-trade on July 1.

Before the game Wednesday, they signed Eichel to an eight-year, $108 million contract ($13.5 million AAV) that starts next season.

“I thought as the game went on, we settled in, started making plays, finding each other, using our speed,” Eichel said. “I thought we had some good opportunities. There’s things we want to build on, continue to get better at. But there’s some positives to take away from it too.”

Marner received the star treatment in the entertainment capital of the world on opening night -- or, as Vegas calls it, "Opening Knight."

marner_knights_tnt_panel

© TNT

After showgirls, drummers and cheerleaders marched down the gold carpet and fired up the fans for the players’ arrivals, he stepped out of a white luxury SUV in a black suit with glittery gold pinstripes and buttons.

He was escorted to an outdoor TNT set to be the only player on the pregame show. As he was fitted with an earpiece, a fan yelled, “We’re happy to have you in Vegas!”

Seated to the right of Wayne Gretzky with T-Mobile Arena in the background, he talked about transitioning to the Golden Knights after spending his first nine NHL seasons with his hometown Toronto Maple Leafs. He told Henrik Lundqvist he had more butterflies in his stomach, because everything was new to him.

“I think the guys have really done a great job of bringing me in and making me feel like I’ve been here for a long time, which has been great,” he told TNT. “But obviously, the drive to the rink, you see the palm trees. You’ve got the sun. You’ve got the mountains all around you. It’s a bit of a different drive sometimes.”

Then he walked the gauntlet as fans on both sides of the barricades chanted and shouted his name. He stopped to sign a few autographs, spotting people with new Marner No. 93 Golden Knights jerseys, but he had to hustle.

You could say Vegas is pinning its hopes on him. The Golden Knights gave each fan in the arena a limited-edition Marner pin, depicting him wearing his uniform with a red cape and tossing up a puck enveloped in flames, a magician with a hot hand.

After a drone light show, the Golden Knights announced the starting lineup. One by one, the players skated through the huge golden helmet and surrounded the circle at center ice. Marner came last and took his place, the final piece.

Marner started at right wing on the top line with Eichel in the middle and Ivan Barbashev on the left.

Vegas fell behind 2-0 in the first period.

“I think guys were pretty pumped up going out there, and it probably took us the first 20 minutes to get the nerves out, especially with the new faces too,” Barbashev said. “Maybe a little bit nervous and stuff, but we kind of got it going in the second and third.”

The Golden Knights tied the game 3-3 with two power-play goals late in the second -- one at 5-on-4, one at 5-on-3. Marner didn’t get a point, but he played the point on a dynamic five-forward unit.

Marner’s two assists helped Vegas build a 5-3 lead in the third.

First, he took the puck from Barbashev on the rush and whipped a pass from the top of the right circle to the top of the left. Eichel blasted a one-timer into the back of the net at 5:06.

“Obviously, the pass was …” Eichel said, his voice trailing off. “It was a fantastic pass.”

LAK@VGK: Eichel hammers home a one-timer off Marner's feed to put the Golden Knights on top

Next, he started a pretty passing play on the rush, which ended with Eichel feeding Barbashev at 8:43.

Had the Golden Knights won 5-3, the story would have been that Marner’s two assists led to a big comeback win in his debut. Instead, the Kings came back to tie it 5-5.

Marner skated a lot with Eichel and defenseman Shea Theodore in 3-on-3 overtime and finished with 22:48 of ice time, most among Vegas forwards. He had three shots on goal.

“Made some nice plays out there, obviously,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “Their line scored a couple of goals off the rush. They had some looks off the forecheck too, where they got pucks back. You can see that he’s going to create space for himself and his teammates and have the ability to draw people to him and make plays. So, I liked his game.”

The Golden Knights visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN360).

“I thought the first game was good,” Eichel said. “We’ll only continue to get better.”

