New-look NHL EDGE site has ‘advanced stats for everybody’

The next generation of advanced statistics is here, with the redesigned NHL EDGE platform bringing fans closer to the game than ever before.

Explore the all-new NHL EDGE zone maps, infographics, data visualizations, player comparison tools and deep-dive statistics and storytelling on NHL.com/EDGE, which showcases the League’s exclusive, cutting-edge Player and Puck Tracking technology.

The new NHL EDGE site, as well as NHL app integration on its Stats tab, will provide and highlight daily updates and metrics, giving fans every reason to view the site each day of the season and all year to gain a deeper understanding of trends around the League.

Here are five things to look for in the NHL EDGE redesign, which launched today:

1. By the Numbers: daily updates

The new NHL EDGE has been redesigned to highlight each night's most intriguing stats and player performances the next morning. Die-hard fans can still dig deep and navigate the site’s features as they please, but now breakfast is being served with big numbers and spicy stats for casual fans.

Who had the Top Shot Speed last night? Who hit the Max Skating Speed? NHL EDGE's “By the Numbers” has fun facts that you won't find anywhere else so fans can bring something new and unique to their morning hockey chats.

With stats reimagined and League leaders at a glance, NHL EDGE will show you the most interesting cards every day.

“There are so many reasons to come back every day to the site with the ‘By the Numbers’ feature and the brand-new stats and information that will update every day,” said Carolyn Dempsey, NHL principal product manager, stats and data, digital platforms.

“One of our goals for EDGE long term is to bring it to the more casual fan and help them deeply understand what’s going on and give context to what’s going on. It’s a lot easier to find what you’re looking for and get taken on a journey here.”

edge-comp-kuemper-shesterkin

2. Player comparisons and universal search

NHL EDGE has a new, visually striking player comparison tool, which includes basic and advanced stats, for fans looking to have a deeper understanding of player and team performances and trends.

The redesigned comparison tool allows you to set up direct comparisons for any skater, goalie or team, a great way to scout an upcoming game with your rivals, make start-or-sit fantasy hockey decisions or just find some bragging rights. There will also be a universal search tab for skaters, goalies and teams all together on the NHL EDGE site.

“We want this to be ‘advanced stats for everybody,’” said NHL vice president, digital product development Daria DeBuono. "The team redesigned the site to be more intuitive, with some quick and digestible nuggets of info. Come back and check it every day -- we’ll have some fun stuff for you. Of course, the core numbers that people have gotten used to and want -- that’s all still here, but we have transformed it into a modern user experience.”

edge-mcdavid-zone-maps

3. Data visualizations and zone starts percentage

NHL EDGE has redesigned zone maps and zone time charts and will integrate more data visualizations over the course of the 2025-26 season.

Zone Starts Percentage is a new stat for skaters that NHL EDGE has added to contextualize a player’s usage and the various zone time percentages. The League has also added 5-on-5 save percentage, including in close situations, for goalies to the NHL EDGE site for more apples-to-apples comparisons.

“The goal with NHL EDGE is to take these data points and turn them into statistics that can teach fans something new about the game,” said NHL group vice president, statistics and information Russell Levine. “By improving and adding to the way these stats are visualized, we hope to make them more approachable for fans of all types.”

edge-player-page-thompson

4. New-look player and team pages

How does a player or team stack up against the Top 10 or the rest of the League in a category? NHL EDGE has deep-dive details on player and team pages that are designed to tell a contextualized story around the numbers.

On the NHL EDGE team pages, there will also be expanded team rankings (rather than percentiles). And on the player pages, the further you scroll down, the advanced metrics information will expand in different ways.

“You start off at the top of the player and team pages, and you can see at a high level how they’re doing,” Dempsey said. “You’ll get the big numbers to understand where a player is at. Then you can deep dive and see how often he’s hitting that speed.

"Then, a layer deeper, how do you contextualize this against players that are the top 10 in the League. From there, you can quickly launch a full head-to-head comparison of two players in the comparison tool. The idea is to take you from these more snackable bits of information into the details and be able to explore a lot easier.”

edge-player-spotlight-mackinnon

5. Expanded EDGE content and spotlights

Fans will be able to see the NHL’s superstars, favorites and under-the-radar players through a new lens and discover aspects of the game that may not have been as noticeable before.

Together with NHL.com’s fantasy and EDGE stats editorial team, which covers all the deep analytics surrounding all 32 teams and their players, NHL EDGE will have player spotlights and highlight the most notable performances, trends and storylines -- from contenders for the Stanley Cup and NHL Awards to the biggest signings and trades around the League.

Whether you’re deepening your insights with articles written by NHL.com hockey experts, who will utilize the new data visualizations, or watching video using the League’s technology to break down game-breaking plays and players, there's so much to explore on EDGE.

“As we cover all the twists and turns, surprises, big transactions and milestones of the season from fantasy, gaming and advanced stats lenses, the new NHL EDGE platform will be an awesome resource for hockey fans,” said NHL senior director, fantasy Pete Jensen. “All of this actionable content is intertwined and rapidly evolving, and the League’s new technology is impressive and meets the high demand of fan engagement.”

Find out more about what's new on NHL EDGE.

