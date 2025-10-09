New-look NHL EDGE site has ‘advanced stats for everybody’

The next generation of advanced statistics is here, with the redesigned NHL EDGE platform bringing fans closer to the game than ever before.

Explore the all-new NHL EDGE zone maps, infographics, data visualizations, player comparison tools and deep-dive statistics and storytelling on NHL.com/EDGE, which showcases the League’s exclusive, cutting-edge Player and Puck Tracking technology.

The new NHL EDGE site, as well as NHL app integration on its Stats tab, will provide and highlight daily updates and metrics, giving fans every reason to view the site each day of the season and all year to gain a deeper understanding of trends around the League.

Here are five things to look for in the NHL EDGE redesign, which launched today:

1. By the Numbers: daily updates

The new NHL EDGE has been redesigned to highlight each night's most intriguing stats and player performances the next morning. Die-hard fans can still dig deep and navigate the site’s features as they please, but now breakfast is being served with big numbers and spicy stats for casual fans.

Who had the Top Shot Speed last night? Who hit the Max Skating Speed? NHL EDGE's “By the Numbers” has fun facts that you won't find anywhere else so fans can bring something new and unique to their morning hockey chats.

With stats reimagined and League leaders at a glance, NHL EDGE will show you the most interesting cards every day.

“There are so many reasons to come back every day to the site with the ‘By the Numbers’ feature and the brand-new stats and information that will update every day,” said Carolyn Dempsey, NHL principal product manager, stats and data, digital platforms.

“One of our goals for EDGE long term is to bring it to the more casual fan and help them deeply understand what’s going on and give context to what’s going on. It’s a lot easier to find what you’re looking for and get taken on a journey here.”