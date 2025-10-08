Hutson's next contract; expectations for Canucks, Rangers 

Every year I pose the same question for Canadian hockey fans: Which of the seven Canadian NHL teams is closest to winning the Stanley Cup? Edmonton has reached back-to-back finals while Toronto remains, well, Toronto. The last Canadian victory in 1993 feels like a distant legend told to inspire hope. So, when will a Canadian team finally lift the Cup? -- @theashcity

It won't be this season, at least in my opinion. Our NHL.com staff predictions came out this week. I was one of five of the 15 staff members who participated in the predictions to pick the Golden Knights to win the Stanley Cup. Four picked the Dallas Stars, three picked the Colorado Avalanche, and the Oilers, Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes were each picked one time.

The Oilers are clearly the best positioned to become the first Canada-based team to win the Stanley Cup since the Canadians in 1993 considering they've been to the Stanley Cup Final the past two seasons. Connor McDavid's new contract that kicks in next season, a two-year, $25 million deal he signed Monday, extending his $12.5 million cap charge through the 2027-28 season, gives Edmonton a three-year window to win a championship before No. 97 has another decision to make.

But will the goaltending hold up and will the power play make a difference when it matters most to win a championship? Those two areas have been problematic against Florida the past two seasons. Edmonton has been good enough to get to the Stanley Cup Final, but once there, its power play was inconsistent (7-for-47 in 13 games) and the goaltending deteriorated with untimely -- and at times, admittedly -- unacceptable goals against. It has prevented the Oilers from getting the job done. Last season, a 2-2 series after four games quickly ended in the Panthers' favor thanks to a 5-2 win in Game 5 and a 5-1 victory in Game 6. Calvin Pickard started Game 5 and Edmonton trailed 2-0 in the first period. Stuart Skinner started Game 6 and, well, the Oilers were down 2-0 in the first. Each time, the second goal came in the final two minutes of the period. They were 0-for-3 on the power play in Game 5 and did not have a power play in Game 6.

Beyond the Oilers, there's obviously hope for the Winnipeg Jets, who won the Presidents' Trophy last season with 116 points, and the Toronto Maple Leafs, who continue to be a perennial playoff contender. Maybe one year, the Maple Leafs will break through. The Canadiens and Ottawa Senators are up and coming; each made the playoffs last season, but it would be going out on a big limb to say one will come out of the East this season and play for the Stanley Cup. The Canucks and Flames have to get back in the playoffs before we even think about one of them being the team that ends Canada's Cup drought.