Blue Jackets pay tribute to Gaudreau brothers before vigil

Players, GM say loss of Johnny, Matthew leaves large hole ‘in our hearts’

Gaudreau brothers memorial outside of Nationwide Arena

© Nicholas J. Cotsonika

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

COLUMBUS -- The Columbus Blue Jackets remembered Johnny Gaudreau as a teammate and friend Wednesday while workers set up for a candlelight vigil to be held outside at Nationwide Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Blue Jackets forward and his brother, Matthew, died Thursday when they were struck by a car while riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey. General manager Don Waddell said the whole team will attend the funeral. Arrangements are being finalized. Johnny was 31; Matthew was 29.

“[While] it’s a huge hole in our lineup, there is even a larger one in our hearts,” Waddell said. “I know there are questions related to our team and how we’re going to move forward without Johnny and the impact his loss will have on our lineup. Those questions will be for another day. Our immediate focus is on supporting the Gaudreau family and supporting each other as we continue to grieve the loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

Waddell read a statement in front of a black backdrop, followed by captain Boone Jenner and alternate captains Erik Gudbranson, Zach Werenski and Sean Kuraly.

The players wore matching Blue Jackets golf shirts with Johnny’s No. 13. The loss is so fresh that the players sometimes alternated between present and past tense when speaking of Johnny. Sometimes, they spoke as if speaking directly to him.

“Many of us know John for his superstar presence on the ice,” Jenner said. “He played with such joy and passion, dominating at every level he went despite the odds stacked against him due to his size (5-foot-9, 163 pounds). But we will deeply miss the way he carried that same joy off the ice, whether it was at the arena or at home with his family -- a joy I was so lucky to have witnessed. John was a close friend and someone I felt I had known for a lifetime.”

Jenner was visibly emotional, pausing to gather himself, especially when speaking of Johnny as a father. He had two young children -- a daughter, Noa, and a son, Johnny -- with his wife, Meredith.

“As a team, we’re going to get through this together,” he said. “We’re going to grieve, cry, be vulnerable and support each other every step of the way, but we will persevere, because I know that’s what Johnny would have wanted. We’re not only going to remember and honor John and Matthew during these difficult days or this season alone. Their memory will stay with us forever.”

Jenner said one of the many things he will miss is people’s reaction to Johnny’s routine pregame meal: a mountain of buttered pasta and a Coke. He remembered his positive energy and fierce competitiveness.

“At our team gatherings, you could always find Johnny challenging someone to a game,” Jenner said. “Whether it was Big Buck Hunter, cornhole, Golden Tee or pool, he was good at everything and rarely lost. But if he did, he was asking for a rematch, double or nothing.”

chalk drawing of Gaudreau brothers outside of Nationwide Arena

© Nicholas J. Cotsonika

Gudbranson said Johnny had a unique way of driving him crazy. He knew Gudbranson liked to be punctual, and when Gudbranson drove him to the rink, he’d walk out seven minutes late. Whereas Gudbranson would try to look professional at dinner the night before a game, Johnny would wear a hoodie, a toque and 10-year-old sweatpants.

“You were one of a kind, and we loved you, and we still do,” Gudbranson said. “You’re an amazing father. I’ll forever remember you complaining about a sore back after spending the night in Noa’s crib and the pride you carried the day you brought Johnny into the room for the first time.”

Werenski has played in Columbus since 2016-17, and he said the most exciting day was July 13, 2023, when Johnny signed with the Blue Jackets as an unrestricted free agent after eight seasons with the Calgary Flames.

“‘Johnny Hockey’ was a player that everyone watched whether they were a hockey fan or not,” Werenski said. “He had the ability to get people on their feet at any given moment, highlight after highlight.”

Werenski said he will miss seeing him in the Blue Jackets family room after games, Noa running over, yelling for dad and putting up her arms for a hug. He will miss sitting across from him on the plane, playing cards after a big win or tough loss.

“Seriously, I just want to say thank you John for choosing Columbus when other people wouldn’t,” Werenski said. “You brought so much joy and excitement to this city. I’ve never quite seen anything like it, something only truly special players can do, and that’s what you were.”

Kuraly called Johnny “good to the core.”

“John leaves us a life’s example of love, simplicity and joy,” Kuraly said. “He expressed that for the masses through hockey and personally through his relationships, which explains why he was universally adored in all the communities and lives that we’re lucky enough to enjoy No. 13. …

“To say John will be missed doesn’t completely capture it. May you and your brother, Matt, rest peacefully.”

