Gaudreau brothers remembered on ‘NHL @TheRink’ podcast

The tragic deaths of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, is the main topic of the latest episode of the “NHL @TheRink” podcast.

Co-hosts Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke returned from their summer hiatus to convey their thoughts on the news that shocked the sports world last week.

Johnny, 31, who played the past two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his first nine NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames, and Matthew, 29, who played four seasons at Boston College, were fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday while riding bicycles near their home in Oldmans Township, New Jersey.

Rosen and Roarke toss to a tribute from NHL Network about the life and career of Johnny before welcoming in NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika, who was in Columbus to cover the vigil for the Gaudreau brothers outside Nationwide Arena on Wednesday.

Cotsonika, who wrote about Johnny’s hockey legacy on Friday, discusses that column and offers his thoughts on the tragic news.

Roarke, Rosen and Cotsonika also discussed Leon Draisaitl signing an eight-year, $112 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, Tomas Hertl's potential impact with the Vegas Golden Knights, why Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman is still a restricted free agent and what that means as well as the potential that awaits forward Patrik Laine with the Montreal Canadiens.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast will be in Las Vegas next week recording interviews at the NHL North American Player Media Tour that will air in future episodes.

The podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.