Memorial service information for John and Matthew Gaudreau

A memorial service for family and close friends of John and Matthew Gaudreau will be held on Monday, September 9 at 12 p.m. ET. Given the outpouring of love and number of people wishing to honor the lives of John and Matthew, a live stream of the service will be available at www.nhl.com/bluejackets.

Contributions in both John and Matthew’s memory may be made to the John & Matthew Gaudreau Foundation c/o Lewis Gross, Sports Management 560 Sylvan, Suite 3070, Englewood Cliffs, N.J. 07632

The family remains grateful for the expressions of love and support they have received and ask for continued respect and privacy at this time.