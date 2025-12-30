Fantasy: 2025 year in review by the numbers

Nathan MacKinnon, F, Colorado Avalanche

MacKinnon led the entire NHL in points (116), even-strength points (81) and shots on goal (334) in 77 games in 2025. MacKinnon provided fantasy managers with a League-best 4.38 shots per game and ranked first in fantasy points (974.6) during the calendar year, 109.2 more points than the next-closest skater (David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins with 865.4). MacKinnon also finished among the NHL leaders in goals (48; third), assists (68; third), power-play points (35; tied for eighth) and shot attempts percentage (58.3; seventh among forwards).

MacKinnon was tied with Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers and Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning for the most multipoint games (34) in 2025 and ranked highly in three-point games (14; tied for third), four-point games (four; tied for second) and five-point games (two; tied for most) as well. MacKinnon, who had points in 37 of his 39 home games in 2025, had four times as many three-point games (eight) as he had zero-point games (two) on home ice during the calendar year.

MacKinnon also led the NHL in points (143), even-strength points (100) and shots on goal (391) in 83 games during the 2024 calendar year.