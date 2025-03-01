Blue Jackets wear ‘signature Johnny fit’ for Stadium Series arrival 

COLUMBUS -- It was late in training camp when the Columbus Blue Jackets leadership group began a conversation about the outfits they should wear when walking into Ohio Stadium for the franchise's first outdoor game.
Not surprisingly, they thought of Johnny Gaudreau, their teammate who was killed with his brother, Matthew, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey on Aug. 29.
"We wanted to do something to honor John," defenseman Zach Werenski told NHL.com, "and we thought no better way than to dress like him."
That's exactly what the Blue Jackets players did Saturday when they arrived at The Ohio State University for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game against the Detroit Red Wings (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, TVAS-D, FX-CA).
The players all dressed at Nationwide Arena and bussed to St. John Arena for a pregame pep rally wearing what captain Boone Jenner called a "signature Johnny fit."
Black Ugg boots.
Black sweats.
Avalon Surf Shop sweatshirt purchased at the store in Avalon, New Jersey.
Black AMIRI hats with three black stars. Facing forward.
"If you knew John, you get it," forward Sean Monahan said.
The Blue Jackets players all have vivid and fond memories of Gaudreau wearing that exact outfit almost everywhere he went off the ice. That same greenish sweatshirt, black sweats, Ugg boots and black on black hat.
"His style was definitely more unique, more laidback," Werenski said. "He wore the same stuff all the time. I think that's what made him in a sense a special person, how laid back he was. Part of that was his style. We just thought it was a great idea to dress like him."