NHL On Tap: Sabres can equal team record with 10th straight win

Predators' Stamkos can reach 600-goal mark; MacKinnon can score 400th for Avalanche

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, with two nationally televised in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Stamkos seeks 600

Steven Stamkos can become the third active player and 22nd in NHL history to score 600 goals when the Nashville Predators (17-17-4) face the Vegas Golden Knights (17-9-11) at T-Mobile Arena (3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS). The 35-year-old forward has 599 goals (616 assists, 1,215 points) in 1,202 NHL games. Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (912) and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (646) are the two other active players to reach the milestone. Stamkos had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win at the Utah Mammoth on Monday and has 25 points (17 goals, eight assists) in 38 games this season.

Drive for 10

The Buffalo Sabres (20-14-4) will look for their 10th straight victory to equal the longest winning streak in their history when they skate against the Dallas Stars (25-7-7) at American Airlines Center (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG-B). The Sabres won their ninth straight with a 4-2 victory at the St. Louis Blues on Monday. Buffalo, which has not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2010-11, has put together 10-game winning streaks on three occasions (1983-84, 2006-07, 2018-19), and had nine-game runs (1976-77, 1979-80). Stars forward Jason Robertson is one goal shy of 50 in the calendar year.

MacKinnon one goal from 400 club

Nathan MacKinnon has an opportunity to score his 400th NHL goal when the Colorado Avalanche (29-2-7) host the Blues (15-17-8) at Ball Arena (9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT). The Avalanche center has 399 goals (682 assists, 1,081 points) in 908 games in the League. He has 66 points (32 goals, 34 assists) in 38 games and is second in the NHL scoring race this season, three points behind Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid. MacKinnon has scored 50 goals in 2025, which is tied Boston Bruins forward Morgan Geekie for the most in the calendar year. MacKinnon also has 121 points (71 assists) in 79 games in 2025, the most of any player this year.

McDavid chasing milestone

Connor McDavid is two points away from 150 this calendar year, regular season and playoffs combined, and can reach the milestone when the Edmonton Oilers (20-14-6) host the Boston Bruins (20-18-2) at Rogers Place (9:30 p.m. ET; SNO, SNW, SNP, NESN). McDavid has 148 points (42 goals, 106 assists) in 95 total games in 2025 and become the third player to reach 150 points in four different calendar years, behind Wayne Gretzky (11) and Mario Lemieux (five). The Oilers captain has 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) on a 13-game point streak and leads the NHL in scoing with 69 points (24 goals, 45 assists) in 40 games this season.

EDM@CGY: McDavid extends his point streak to 12 games

Big day for Celebrini

Macklin Celebrini can end 2025 on a high with the announcement of the Canada roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, and one final game to add to his point total when the San Jose Sharks (19-17-3) host the Minnesota Wild (24-10-6) at SAP Center (4 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, NBCSCA). The 19-year-old Sharks center has 96 points (34 goals, 62 assists) in 81 games in 2025, is third in the NHL in scoring this season with 60 points (21 goals, 39 assists) in 39 games and has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in an eight-game point streak.

The schedule

New York Rangers at Washington Capitals (12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSG, SN, TVAS)

Nashville Predators at Vegas Golden Knights (3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Anaheim Ducks (4 p.m. ET; The Spot, Victory+, KCOP-13)

Minnesota Wild at San Jose Sharks (4 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, NBCSCA)

Winnipeg Jets at Detroit Red Wings (6:30 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, SNP, SNW, SNO)

New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, MSGSN)

Buffalo Sabres at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSG-B)

St. Louis Blues at Colorado Avalanche (9 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, ALT)

Philadelphia Flyers at Calgary Flames (9:30 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSP)

Boston Bruins at Edmonton Oilers (9:30 p.m. ET; SNO, SNW, SNP, NESN)

