NHL On Tap: Sabres can equal team record with 10th straight win

There are 10 games on the NHL schedule for Wednesday, with two nationally televised in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Stamkos seeks 600

Steven Stamkos can become the third active player and 22nd in NHL history to score 600 goals when the Nashville Predators (17-17-4) face the Vegas Golden Knights (17-9-11) at T-Mobile Arena (3 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS, SN, TVAS). The 35-year-old forward has 599 goals (616 assists, 1,215 points) in 1,202 NHL games. Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin (912) and Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (646) are the two other active players to reach the milestone. Stamkos had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win at the Utah Mammoth on Monday and has 25 points (17 goals, eight assists) in 38 games this season.