Red Wings pay tribute to Gaudreau brothers, arrive at Stadium Series in their jerseys

Detroit players show up wearing sweaters in tribute to brothers

gaudreau backs ss

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

COLUMBUS -- The Detroit Red Wings honored Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau when they arrived at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, stepping off the bus wearing jerseys the Gaudreau brothers wore during their hockey careers.

For Johnny, they represented Dubuque of the United States Hockey League, Boston College and USA Hockey. For Matthew, they represented Omaha of the USHL and BC. Each had a Gaudreau nameplate and number on the back.

“I’m truly honored to wear the jersey,” said Detroit forward Lucas Raymond, who was wearing Matthew’s BC jersey. “It’s an honor to wear it and have the Gaudreau name on the back of your jersey.”

The Red Wings were about to play the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series (6 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, TVAS-D, FX-CA).

The Gaudreau brothers died Aug. 29. They were riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver, who has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

Johnny played 11 seasons in the NHL, the last two in Columbus. Matthew played in the minor leagues.

Columbus coach Dean Evason said he spoke to Red Wings coach Todd McLellan about the plan Thursday, when the teams played in Detroit. The Gaudreaus’ mother, Jane, was in the stands at Little Caesars Arena that night as part of the Blue Jackets moms trip.

“Everybody’s touched, right?” Evason said. “To honor him in any way like we all have, I think it’s absolutely fantastic. Johnny’s with us here.”

Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider said Johnny meant a lot to the hockey community in general. Some Detroit players knew Gaudreau personally.

“I only played against him, but it even makes me emotional just thinking about that his mother was in our building with the moms and everything,” said Seider, who wore Johnny’s Dubuque jersey. “It’s a little thing we can give back, and I think it was the right decision.”

Columbus forward Adam Fantilli said the Blue Jackets appreciated the gesture.

“Yeah, it means a lot,” Fantilli said. “This whole event is something where we’re thinking about John a lot. He would have loved to have been here.”

