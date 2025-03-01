Red Wings pay tribute to Gaudreau brothers, arrive at Stadium Series in their jerseys

COLUMBUS -- The Detroit Red Wings honored Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau when they arrived at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, stepping off the bus wearing jerseys the Gaudreau brothers wore during their hockey careers.

For Johnny, they represented Dubuque of the United States Hockey League, Boston College and USA Hockey. For Matthew, they represented Omaha of the USHL and BC. Each had a Gaudreau nameplate and number on the back.

“I’m truly honored to wear the jersey,” said Detroit forward Lucas Raymond, who was wearing Matthew’s BC jersey. “It’s an honor to wear it and have the Gaudreau name on the back of your jersey.”