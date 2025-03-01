Stadium Series Pep Rally sees O.A.R., Ohio State band rock St. John Arena

COLUMBUS – A few hours before over 90,000 fans packed Ohio Stadium for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, over 13,000 jammed into nearby St. John Arena to get the party started.

Led by host The Young Professor, the Stadium Series Pep Rally in the old barn on the Ohio State campus was the perfect warmup on a very chilly day in central Ohio.

It was clear where the fans’ loyalty stood when Journey’s “Don’t’ Stop Believing” played and the crowd booed the lyric that mentions south Detroit.