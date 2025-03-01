Gaudreau's family leads Blue Jackets onto ice at Stadium Series

It was fitting that a Gaudreau would once again lead the Columbus Blue Jackets out onto the ice.

Meredith Gaudreau, the widow of Columbus Blue Jackets All-Star Johnny Gaudreau, led the team out of the tunnel at storied Ohio Stadium on Saturday, when the Blue Jackets hosted the Detroit Red Wings for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series.

Teammates said that the late Johnny Gaudreau, the team's leading scorer in each of his two seasons with Columbus after nine stellar seasons with the Calgary Flames, "would have loved" the big-game atmosphere surrounding the annual outdoor event.

Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed on August 29 when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver while riding their bikes in Salem County, New Jersey.

“There’s just so many ways Johnny has inspired us,” Columbus Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said at Friday's family skate.

Meredith was accompanied by the couple's daughter, Noa, their son, Johnny Jr., and Gaudreau's mother, Jane, as they led the team out of the tunnel and onto the ice. Blue Jackets forward Sean Monahan and defenseman Erik Gudbranson, who are each injured, walked with Meredith and Jane.

During a timeout in the first period, Jane Gaudreau was shown on the big screen at the stadium, with the crowd breaking into a "Johnny Hockey" chant. Fans also passed a large banner with Gaudreau's name and number on it from one end of the stadium to the other.