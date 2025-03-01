Stanley Cup star of show at Honda PreGame prior to Stadium Series

COLUMBUS -- The 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series between the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium will be the highlight of the weekend for most in attendance, but a pregame picture with the Stanley Cup wasn't bad, either.

Fans came from near and far to see the Cup as part of the Honda NHL PreGame, which took place within walking distance from Ohio Stadium in the hours leading up to the game on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; Disney+, ESPN+, ESPN, TVAS-D, FX-CA). In addition to the trophy, there were interactive games and attractions including target shooting, a hardest shot booth, an Upper Deck area where personalized trading cards could be made, as well as an actual Zamboni machine on site.

Justin Molenda said he and his 11-year-old son, Austin, both Blue Jackets fans, traveled 90 minutes for the festivities.

"Once in a lifetime experience," he said, "We bought tickets back in August during the presale. I didn't know what to expect and now we are super excited."

For Austin, he got to see up close what he had only seen in pictures.

"It was amazing," he said. "First time I've ever seen it in person. Only ever seen it on TV."

Some had a much longer drive, albeit a shorter wait to see the Cup.

"It took about a half hour (to wait on line), and it was pretty awesome I think, right?" Travis Boyd said to his son, Eric, 8. "We're from Michigan, we live in Virginia now and drove up. It took about six-and-a-half hours."

Eric, a diehard Red Wings fan, said he had seen the Cup before, but it had been a while. He and his son were also looking forward to the other kid-friendly activities.

"I saw it when the Wings won in 2002, I went to the victory parade," noting that he touched the Cup because "I'm too old to have a superstition. I'm not ever going to lift it in my lifetime so yeah, we touched it."

Fans with Cup at Fan Fest 3125

© David Satriano

There was plenty of blue and Blue Jackets jerseys, but Detroit fans also showed up to support their team, with Eric saying he hoped the night would include, "a lot of Red Wings fans and success."

Twelve-year-old Blake was clad in a Johnny Gaudreau jersey and had his back turned so it faced the camera when taking a picture with the Stanley Cup.

"I'm so excited for this game," he said pointing to the jersey of his favorite player, who along with his brother, Matthew, died Aug. 29. They were riding bicycles at home in Salem County, New Jersey, when they were struck by an alleged drunk driver, who has been charged with two counts of death by auto.

Parents Jeff and Britany said being from the same hometown where Gaudreau played in the USHL (Dubuque, Iowa) in 2010-11 made them fans of him and his teams, which is why they made the nine-hour drive for the game.

"We had never been to Columbus but are hoping that the team can make Johnny proud," Britany said.

