Stanley Cup star of show at Honda PreGame prior to Stadium Series

COLUMBUS -- The 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series between the Detroit Red Wings and Columbus Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium will be the highlight of the weekend for most in attendance, but a pregame picture with the Stanley Cup wasn't bad, either.

Fans came from near and far to see the Cup as part of the Honda NHL PreGame, which took place within walking distance from Ohio Stadium in the hours leading up to the game on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; Disney+, ESPN+, ESPN, TVAS-D, FX-CA). In addition to the trophy, there were interactive games and attractions including target shooting, a hardest shot booth, an Upper Deck area where personalized trading cards could be made, as well as an actual Zamboni machine on site.

Justin Molenda said he and his 11-year-old son, Austin, both Blue Jackets fans, traveled 90 minutes for the festivities.

"Once in a lifetime experience," he said, "We bought tickets back in August during the presale. I didn't know what to expect and now we are super excited."

For Austin, he got to see up close what he had only seen in pictures.

"It was amazing," he said. "First time I've ever seen it in person. Only ever seen it on TV."

Some had a much longer drive, albeit a shorter wait to see the Cup.

"It took about a half hour (to wait on line), and it was pretty awesome I think, right?" Travis Boyd said to his son, Eric, 8. "We're from Michigan, we live in Virginia now and drove up. It took about six-and-a-half hours."

Eric, a diehard Red Wings fan, said he had seen the Cup before, but it had been a while. He and his son were also looking forward to the other kid-friendly activities.

"I saw it when the Wings won in 2002, I went to the victory parade," noting that he touched the Cup because "I'm too old to have a superstition. I'm not ever going to lift it in my lifetime so yeah, we touched it."