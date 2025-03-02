Legendary Ohio State band pulls off script 'Ohio' on Stadium Series ice

It may have been The Ohio State University Band's legendary home turf, but it wasn't their usual surface.

The famous collective, which routinely goes viral for its incredibly choreographed numbers and musical skill, made the iconic script "Ohio" before the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series betwee the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

The band took the ice -- surely a different feel under their feet from their usual spot at the center of the field turf at Ohio Stadium -- and completed their famous formation for fans to enjoy.

ESPN announcers pointed out the band being extra sure of their steps, pulling the number off without a hitch.

Just proof that when you're that good you can get the job done on any surface.