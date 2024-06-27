MacKinnon wins Lindsay Award as best player voted on by NHLPA

Avalanche center second in League with 140 points

mackinnon-lindsay-graphic

© NHL PR

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LAS VEGAS -- Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche won the Ted Lindsay Award at the NHL Awards on Thursday.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association.

MacKinnon was second in the NHL with 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists) -- each a League career high -- in 82 games.

In addition to leading the Avalanche in goals, assists and points, his 51 goals were fourth in the NHL and his 48 power-play points (10 goals, 38 assists) were second to League scoring leader Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Nathan MacKinnon wins the 2024 Ted Lindsay Award

It was MacKinnon's second straight season and second time in his NHL career with at least 100 points after he had 111 (42 goals, 69 assists) last season.

The 28-year-old center led the NHL with 405 shots on goal and had a home point streak of 35 games (77 points; 29 goals, 48 assists) to start the season, the second longest in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky, who had a 40-game run for the Kings in 1988-89.

The Avalanche (50-25-7) finished third in the Central Division.

MacKinnon is the second Colorado player to win the Lindsay Award. Joe Sakic, now the Avalanche team president, won the award in 2000-01.

Kucherov and Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs were the other finalists.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid won the Lindsay Award last season.

Related Content

Bedard wins Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of year

Hughes of Canucks wins Norris Trophy as top defenseman in NHL

Latest News

Hughes of Canucks wins Norris Trophy as top defenseman in NHL

Bedard wins Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of year

Hage receives E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

Myers agrees to terms on 3-year contract with Canucks

NHL Player Inclusion Coalition visits Nevada Boys and Girls Club, makes donation, hosts clinic

Duclair 'excited and confident' heading into free agency

Capitals will 'be aggressive' on trade front, in free agency, GM says

 Panthers' Cup win, 2024 Draft discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Holland will not return as Oilers general manager; contract expires July 1

Final Mock 2024 NHL Draft: Intrigue after 1st 3 picks

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

Order of selection for 2024 NHL Draft

Luongo eats pasta out of Stanley Cup

Julien hired by Blues as assistant, won Cup with Bruins in 2011

Panthers, McDavid among those nominated for 2024 ESPYs

2024 NHL Draft to have plenty of intrigue after top pick

AHL notebook: Prospects poised for NHL training camps

Top NHL free agent defensemen: Montour, Tanev likely available