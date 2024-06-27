MacKinnon wins Lindsay Award as best player voted on by NHLPA

LAS VEGAS -- Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche won the Ted Lindsay Award at the NHL Awards on Thursday.

The award is given annually to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the NHL Players' Association.

MacKinnon was second in the NHL with 140 points (51 goals, 89 assists) -- each a League career high -- in 82 games.

In addition to leading the Avalanche in goals, assists and points, his 51 goals were fourth in the NHL and his 48 power-play points (10 goals, 38 assists) were second to League scoring leader Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning.