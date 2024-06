Canadian music duo Loud Luxury, who performed at the Awards, were hoping to finally cross paths with Matthews. The Toronto Maple Leafs fans were also excited to bring the party to Vegas.

““Loud Luxury and the NHL go hand in hand,” the duo said. “If you can’t make it as an NHL player, much better to be their DJ. “

“Stranger Things” actor Gaten Matarazzo also sported a colorful jacket designed by KidSuper on the carpet. Matarazzo, a die-hard New York Rangers fan, was thrilled to present one of the biggest awards of the night.