Hughes of Canucks wins Norris Trophy as top defenseman in NHL

Led all at position with 92 points; 1st Vancouver player to take award

hughes-norris-graphic
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LAS VEGAS -- Quinn Hughes won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL on Thursday at the NHL Awards.

The 24-year-old is the first Vancouver Canucks player to win the award. Hughes led defensemen with an NHL career-high 92 points (17 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games.

"I think that thing when I know I'm doing really well is I always get two or three really good scoring chances a game," Hughes said earlier this season. "I might not get on the board every game, but I'm going to have one look where I go home, or two looks when I go home, and I'm like, '[Darn], I could have [scored]; what should I have done there?' I don't know when that's going to come in the game, but I'm going to have a couple of looks."

Hughes had the most even-strength points (54), second-most power-play points (38) and was fourth in plus/minus (plus-38) among defensemen. Hughes was tied for 10th in the NHL in ice time per game (24:41) and led the Canucks in SAT percentage with the team controlling 56.4 percent of shot attempts at 5-on-5 when he was on the ice.

The first-time Norris finalist helped the Canucks win the Pacific Division this season with a record of 50-23-9.

"I'm obviously biased, but he's had a [heck] of a year and we're in the position we are because of him, so that's usually what they vote for, guys that impacted a team," Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. "I don't how many points we are, 20 or 30 points more than last year, he's a big reason why."

Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators and Cale Makar were the other finalists.

Erik Karlsson, then of the San Jose Sharks and now a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, won the Norris last season.

The winner of the award is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy Voting

Points (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

1. Quinn Hughes, VAN 1864 (172-17-5-0-0)
2. Roman Josi, NSH 1207 (12-108-61-8-2)
3. Cale Makar, COL 893 (9-61-59-21-18)
4. Adam Fox, NYR 229 (1-1-14-38-28)
5. Evan Bouchard, EDM 212 (0-1-19-29-23)
6. Victor Hedman, TBL 201 (0-4-6-42-17)
7. Josh Morrissey, WPG 166 (0-0-19-16-23)
8. Noah Dobson, NYI 95 (0-0-2-18-31)
9. Gustav Forsling, FLA 85 (0-1-6-10-18)
10. Miro Heiskanen, DAL 43 (0-1-3-3-12)
11. Drew Doughty, LAK 18 (0-0-0-4-6)
12. Mattias Ekholm, EDM 15 (0-0-0-2-9)
13. Charlie McAvoy, BOS 7 (0-0-0-2-1)
14. Jaccob Slavin, CAR 6 (0-0-0-1-3)
15. Rasmus Dahlin, BUF 3 (0-0-0-0-3)

* 10-7-5-3-1 points allocation (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

Latest News

Bedard wins Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of year

Hage receives E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence

Myers agrees to terms on 3-year contract with Canucks

MacKinnon wins Lindsay Award as best player voted on by NHLPA

NHL Player Inclusion Coalition visits Nevada Boys and Girls Club, makes donation, hosts clinic

Duclair 'excited and confident' heading into free agency

Capitals will 'be aggressive' on trade front, in free agency, GM says

 Panthers' Cup win, 2024 Draft discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Holland will not return as Oilers general manager; contract expires July 1

Final Mock 2024 NHL Draft: Intrigue after 1st 3 picks

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

Order of selection for 2024 NHL Draft

Luongo eats pasta out of Stanley Cup

Julien hired by Blues as assistant, won Cup with Bruins in 2011

Panthers, McDavid among those nominated for 2024 ESPYs

2024 NHL Draft to have plenty of intrigue after top pick

AHL notebook: Prospects poised for NHL training camps

Top NHL free agent defensemen: Montour, Tanev likely available