Hughes of Canucks wins Norris Trophy as top defenseman in NHL

LAS VEGAS -- Quinn Hughes won the Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL on Thursday at the NHL Awards.

The 24-year-old is the first Vancouver Canucks player to win the award. Hughes led defensemen with an NHL career-high 92 points (17 goals, 75 assists) in 82 games.

"I think that thing when I know I'm doing really well is I always get two or three really good scoring chances a game," Hughes said earlier this season. "I might not get on the board every game, but I'm going to have one look where I go home, or two looks when I go home, and I'm like, '[Darn], I could have [scored]; what should I have done there?' I don't know when that's going to come in the game, but I'm going to have a couple of looks."

Hughes had the most even-strength points (54), second-most power-play points (38) and was fourth in plus/minus (plus-38) among defensemen. Hughes was tied for 10th in the NHL in ice time per game (24:41) and led the Canucks in SAT percentage with the team controlling 56.4 percent of shot attempts at 5-on-5 when he was on the ice.

The first-time Norris finalist helped the Canucks win the Pacific Division this season with a record of 50-23-9.

"I'm obviously biased, but he's had a [heck] of a year and we're in the position we are because of him, so that's usually what they vote for, guys that impacted a team," Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. "I don't how many points we are, 20 or 30 points more than last year, he's a big reason why."

Roman Josi of the Nashville Predators and Cale Makar were the other finalists.

Erik Karlsson, then of the San Jose Sharks and now a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins, won the Norris last season.

The winner of the award is voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy Voting

Points (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

1. Quinn Hughes, VAN 1864 (172-17-5-0-0)

2. Roman Josi, NSH 1207 (12-108-61-8-2)

3. Cale Makar, COL 893 (9-61-59-21-18)

4. Adam Fox, NYR 229 (1-1-14-38-28)

5. Evan Bouchard, EDM 212 (0-1-19-29-23)

6. Victor Hedman, TBL 201 (0-4-6-42-17)

7. Josh Morrissey, WPG 166 (0-0-19-16-23)

8. Noah Dobson, NYI 95 (0-0-2-18-31)

9. Gustav Forsling, FLA 85 (0-1-6-10-18)

10. Miro Heiskanen, DAL 43 (0-1-3-3-12)

11. Drew Doughty, LAK 18 (0-0-0-4-6)

12. Mattias Ekholm, EDM 15 (0-0-0-2-9)

13. Charlie McAvoy, BOS 7 (0-0-0-2-1)

14. Jaccob Slavin, CAR 6 (0-0-0-1-3)

15. Rasmus Dahlin, BUF 3 (0-0-0-0-3)

* 10-7-5-3-1 points allocation (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)