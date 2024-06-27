Hellebuyck of Jets wins Vezina Trophy as top goalie in NHL

Captures award for 2nd time; was 2nd in League in wins, save percentage, saves

hellebuyck-vezina-graphic
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LAS VEGAS -- Connor Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie in the NHL on Thursday at the NHL Awards.

It’s the second time the Winnipeg Jets goalie has won the award. The four-time finalist won the Vezina in 2019-20, was runner-up in 2017-18 and finished third last season.

Hellebuyck went 37-19-4 with a 2.39 GAA, .921 save percentage and five shutouts in 60 games for the Jets. He ranked second in wins, second in save percentage and fourth in goals-against average and made the second-most saves (1,656), behind Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators (1,672).

Hellebuyck won the William M. Jennings Trophy, presented annually to the goalies who play a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season. Winnipeg allowed an NHL-low 199 goals, including shootout-deciding goals (2.43 per game) and finished second in the Central Division (52-24-6).

“He’s No. 1, for me. It’s very well-deserved. He is the backbone,” former Jets coach Rick Bowness said when finalists were announced in April. “Every great team has a great goaltender, and this guy is a great goaltender. He deserves it.”

Hellebuyck takes home 2024 Vezina Trophy

The other finalists were Sergei Bobrovsky of the Florida Panthers and Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks.

Linus Ullmark won the award last season with the Boston Bruins.

The winner of the award is voted on by NHL general managers.

2023-24 Vezina Trophy Voting

Points (1st-2nd-3rd)

1. Connor Hellebuyck, WPG 158 (31-1-0)
2. Thatcher Demko, VAN 70 (0-20-10)
3. Sergei Bobrovsky, FLA 40 (1-8-11)
4. Igor Shesterkin, NYR 7 (0-1-4)
5. Juuse Saros, NSH 5 (0-1-2)
6. Linus Ullmark, BOS 3 (0-1-0)
7. Jeremy Swayman, BOS 3 (0-0-3)
t-8. Charlie Lindgren, WSH 1 (0-0-1)
Ilya Sorokin, NYI 1 (0-0-1)

* 5-3-1 points allocation (1st-2nd-3rd-4th-5th)

