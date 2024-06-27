Hellebuyck of Jets wins Vezina Trophy as top goalie in NHL

LAS VEGAS -- Connor Hellebuyck won the Vezina Trophy as the top goalie in the NHL on Thursday at the NHL Awards.

It’s the second time the Winnipeg Jets goalie has won the award. The four-time finalist won the Vezina in 2019-20, was runner-up in 2017-18 and finished third last season.

Hellebuyck went 37-19-4 with a 2.39 GAA, .921 save percentage and five shutouts in 60 games for the Jets. He ranked second in wins, second in save percentage and fourth in goals-against average and made the second-most saves (1,656), behind Juuse Saros of the Nashville Predators (1,672).

Hellebuyck won the William M. Jennings Trophy, presented annually to the goalies who play a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season. Winnipeg allowed an NHL-low 199 goals, including shootout-deciding goals (2.43 per game) and finished second in the Central Division (52-24-6).

“He’s No. 1, for me. It’s very well-deserved. He is the backbone,” former Jets coach Rick Bowness said when finalists were announced in April. “Every great team has a great goaltender, and this guy is a great goaltender. He deserves it.”