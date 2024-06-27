Bedard wins Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of year

Center led Blackhawks, all rookies with 22 goals, 61 points

Awards24-16x9-CalderEN

© NHL PR

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

LAS VEGAS -- Connor Bedard won the Calder Trophy as the NHL rookie of the year at the NHL Awards on Thursday.

Bedard, an 18-year-old center and the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks, led all rookies in goals (22) and points (61) and tied for first in assists (39) despite being limited to 68 games. He missed 14 games with a broken jaw but returned Feb. 15 and finished with 28 points (seven goals, 21 assists) in his final 29 games.

Bedard was first in shots on goal (206), and even-strength points (40; 18 goals, 22 assists) and second in power-play points (21; four goals, 17 assists) among rookies and led first-year forwards in ice time per game (19:47). He also led the Blackhawks in points.

"That's automatic, right?" Chicago coach Luke Richardson said in April.

when asked about Bedard's chances of winning the Calder. "I mean, his production offensively is great, but now that you're adding better and more conscious responsibility away from the puck, I think that shows a lot of maturity in a young player. And when you have the point production still coming when you're doing that, that's a sign of a real solid player that's going to be here for a long time doing this."

Bedard is the 10th Blackhawks player to win the award and first since Artemi Panarin in 2015-16. The other Chicago winners are Patrick Kane (2007-08), Ed Belfour (1990-91), Steve Larmer (1982-83), Tony Esposito (1969-70), Bill Hay (1959-60), Ed Litzenberger (1954-55), Cully Dahlstrom (1937-38) and Mike Karakas (1935-36).

The voting for the award was done by the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Boldy and New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes were the other finalists for the Calder.

Bedard finished with 1,808 points in the voting, including 152 first-place votes. Faber was second with 1,464 points (42 first-place votes) and Hughes was third with 686 points.

Seattle Kraken forward Matty Beniers won the Calder Trophy last season.

