Arvidsson to return to lineup for Oilers in Game 4 against Stars

EDMONTON -- Viktor Arvidsson will return to the lineup for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, CBC, TVAS, SN).

The forward has four points (one goal, three assists) in nine Stanley Cup Playoff games but hasn't played since May 10; he was taken out of the lineup for Game 4 of the second round against the Vegas Golden Knights in favor of Kasperi Kapanen, and did not play the past five games.

Arvidsson will replace Connor Brown, who sustained an undisclosed injury after taking a hit from Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic during a 6-1 win in Game 3 on Sunday.

Edmonton leads the best-of-7 series 2-1.

"It's exciting, it's going to be fun," Arvidsson said after the morning skate Tuesday. "It's been tough. I myself, I think I should be out there and I'm happy to be back. I think I played well when I was playing for the time I was on the ice."

Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said at the time, the change was made to get a bigger forward in the lineup against Vegas, and the decision was not based on Arvidsson's play. He had been effective playing on an energy line with left wing Vasily Podkolzin and center Mattias Janmark.

Arvidsson is expected to start Game 4 on a line with left wing Evander Kane and center Adam Henrique.

"I expect him to pick up where he left off," Knoblauch said. "The lines won't be exactly the same, but when he left, Podkolzin, himself and Janmark played really well and I think they scored four really important goals in a six-game span and I think in his game, he adds speed.

"I think this time of the year, physicality, he's not afraid of getting involved in the play. He's smaller (5-foot-10, 185 pounds), but he definitely is feisty."

Arvidsson signed a two-year contract with the Oilers on July 1, 2024, after playing the previous three seasons with the Los Angeles Kings. He had 27 points (15 goals, 12 assists) in 67 games during the regular season.

He admitted it was tough sitting out the last two games of the second round and first three of the conference final, but his removal showcased the Oilers' depth.

"They wanted to make a change and that's what they did," Arvidsson said. "Coming back, I just have to play the same style of play as I did and I've always done and bring energy and get pucks to the net and bodies to the net and forecheck and play good defensively."

Knoblauch said he's looking to see what Arvidsson can provide with the Oilers two wins from a return trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

"I think with his attributes, he's obviously a smart hockey player, got good puck skills, but something that really adds to our team is speed," Knoblauch said. "I think the last game we really could have used a little more of that and getting in on the forecheck a little bit faster, maybe a little bit more off the rush, pushing their defensemen back. He'll help us with that."