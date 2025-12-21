Seider scores in OT, Red Wings complete home-and-home sweep of Capitals

Defenseman wins it at 4:36; Frank gets 2 goals for Washington, which has lost 5 of 6

Capitals at Red Wings | Recap

By Dave Hogg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DETROIT -- Moritz Seider scored at 4:36 of overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings completed a home-and-home sweep of the Washington Capitals with a 3-2 win at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday.

Seider, who had a goal and an assist in Detroit’s 5-2 victory at Washington on Saturday, won it with a one-timer in the right face-off circle after a feed from Andrew Copp.

Lucas Raymond and John Leonard also scored, and Emmitt Finnie had two assists for the Red Wings (21-13-3), who have won seven of their past nine games. Cam Talbot made 31 saves.

Ethen Frank scored twice, and Dylan Strome had two assists for the Capitals (19-12-5), who have lost five of six (1-3-2). Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves.

Frank gave Washington a 1-0 lead at 14:17 of the first period. He broke down the right wing and took advantage of Albert Johansson’s stumble to break in alone and beat Talbot between his pads.

The Capitals outshot the Red Wings 14-5 in the first.

But Raymond tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 8:37 of the second period, putting a low wrist shot past Lindgren’s glove from beyond the right circle.

Leonard gave Detroit a 2-1 lead at 13:44 when Alex DeBrincat’s shot through traffic went off Leonard’s leg and got past Lindgren.

Frank got his second goal of the game at 10:22 of the third period, beating Talbot through traffic to tie it 2-2.

