Skinner bouncing back for Oilers after losing net earlier in playoffs

EDMONTON -- Stuart Skinner admits it hasn’t gone smoothly for him this season.

In a city with a tendency to eat its own, the homegrown goalie has faced some backlash for what has been perceived as inconsistent play.

Yet, Skinner blocked out all the noise and has been impressive since regaining the net for the Edmonton Oilers. On Sunday, he may have played his best game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a 6-1 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final here at Rogers Place.

“I think Skinner was a difference-maker tonight,” Stars forward Mikko Rantanen said. “I think he was really good. He made key saves. Even when it was 3-1, [Tyler Seguin] had a Grade A in the slot, and 10 seconds later it was 4-1. He was the MVP of the match, I would say.”

It’s not often a goalie is named the first star in a five-goal victory, but without Skinner, things could have been much different for Edmonton, which took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-7 series.

Game 4 will be here at Rogers Place on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC,TVAS, SN, ESPN, ESPN+).

“I thought we were fortunate to be up after 40 (minutes), but I thought Stu did a great job,” said Oilers captain Connor McDavid, who scored two goals. “We played really solid in front of him in Game 2 (a 3-0 win on Friday), but not so solid tonight, and he gave us a chance to get our legs into it and gave us a chance to win.”

Skinner made 20 saves in the second period alone, barring the door Dallas was trying to kick in after falling behind 2-0. Stars forward Jason Robertson tipped in a shot from Lian Bichsel at 15:35 to cut it to 2-1, but that was the only goal Dallas would score in the game.

“They brought a ton of speed, got a lot of [offensive] zone time and got some good chances,” Skinner said. “At that point, we were just trying to keep things at bay. We knew that was going to happen. They were down 2-0 at that time, so you knew they were going to come out hard and give everything that they had, and they definitely did that. They were definitely the better team in the second period, and we knew that going into the third, so we just had to reset and we battled it out.”