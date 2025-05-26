Hintz 'feeling good,' hopes to play for Stars in Game 4 of West Final

EDMONTON -- Roope Hintz hopes to return from a lower-body injury for the Dallas Stars against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, ESPN+).

"Feeling good," Hintz said after skating in an optional practice Monday. "I'm trying to do everything that I can that I'm able to play tomorrow."

The center was slashed by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse and had to be helped off the ice at 3:46 of the third period of Game 2 on Friday, favoring his left leg. He declined to comment on the play.

Coach Pete DeBoer called Hintz a game-time decision for Game 3 on Sunday. Hintz tried to warm up, but he left the ice early and did not play.

"Of course you want to go every night, but sometimes you just can't," Hintz said. "So, yeah, I don't know how close I [was]."

Asked what the process would be for Hintz for Game 4, DeBoer said: "Heal and get better, and we'll cross our fingers. He'll try it again in warmup and we'll see."

Hintz said he wasn’t sure whether the decision would be made in warmup. The 28-year-old is in his seventh NHL season, and he'll have to balance discomfort against his ability to skate with speed, one of his strengths.

"I have played that many years that I know when it's good and when it's not," Hintz said. "I should be good to know that as it comes to that decision."

Hintz has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 15 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, tied for second on Dallas behind linemate Mikko Rantanen, who has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 16 games.

The Stars have been outscored 9-1 the past two games, have lost two straight for the first time in the playoffs and trail the best-of-7 series 2-1.

"He's a huge part of our team," Stars center Wyatt Johnston said. "Would love to have him back out there with us as soon as possible."