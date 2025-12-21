NHL STREET Championships connects with fans of all ages before Winter Classic

SUNRISE, Fla. -- How’s this for a birthday party? Playing street hockey on a team with eight friends, outdoors in South Florida, in the shadow of an NHL arena.
Pretty sweet, right?
Well, that’s exactly how Lucas Gustafson celebrated Sunday.
The 9-year-old from Lakewood Ranch, Florida, was one of nearly 800 players, ranging from little kids to adults in their 60s, who participated in NHL STREET Championships presented by GEICO. The tournament used nine street rinks in the parking lot of Amerant Bank Arena, home of the Florida Panthers.
It’s the largest amount of players for an outdoor hockey event in Florida.
The one-day, 3-on-3, multidivision tournament was hosted by NHL Unites ahead of the 2026 Discover NHL Winter Classic between the Panthers and New York Rangers at loanDepot park in Miami on Jan. 2 and the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 1.
It featured youth teams, girls teams and adaptive teams. The NHL even had a squad that included members of the League’s Social Impact, Growth Initiatives and Legislative Affairs team, NHL.com and former NHL center Bryan Smolinski, director, community development & industry growth for the NHL.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative between the NHL and NHLPA, powered by the V Foundation for Cancer Research and presented by AstraZeneca. One hundred percent of donations go directly to game-changing cancer research.
Players were provided with sticks, gloves and even helmets if they needed them. There was a DJ, food trucks and hockey skills events. The GEICO Gecko and Panthers mascot Stanley C. Panther were also walking around, taking photos and giving out high-fives.
It was a perfect day for hockey in South Florida, and perfect timing for Lucas’ dad, Bradley Gustavson.
“We asked him what he wanted to do (for his birthday), and he was like, ‘I want to go play hockey,’” Bradley said. “And we start looking around online and we saw this hockey tournament was going on down here, and I was like, ‘Let's see what we can do to put together a team to come down here and play in it.’”