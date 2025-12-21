NHL STREET Championships connects with fans of all ages before Winter Classic

That’s exactly what he did, getting eight of Lucas’ friends and making the three-hour drive from the Tampa area to play on Sunday.

But this was more than a one-day passion for Bradley, who runs the Manatee Ball Hockey League in Manatee County, Florida.

“I ended up starting the program for my son when he was 5,” he said. “He loves hockey and he really wanted to play with kids his own age, but he just wasn't there on skates yet. So, I figured he can’t be the only kid that’s not quite there on skates or maybe doesn’t have the financial capability to play ice hockey or whatever else, so we started the league.”

Though Lucas and his friends were ball hockey veterans, more than 350 students from four SLAM schools in the area were introduced to street hockey this week.

SLAM (Sports Leadership and Management) schools are tuition-free charters schools, with 15 of them in five states -- Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona and Nevada. Founded by rapper Pitbull, about 92 percent of each school’s population comes from low-income families.

“At SLAM Miami on Tuesday, they did a pep rally where they had four different stations of what street hockey is like,” said Rocio Diaz, the direction of community relations for SLAM Foundation. “The excitement in the room, the emotion in the room, it was phenomenal.

“When you come from a low-income family, driving 22 miles to go to an ice rink is just not something that’s happening, so this is just something that really brings the community together. We have four different SLAM schools here today from Miami, North, Boca and Palm Beach, so they are getting to compete against each other, which helps them realize we’re a part of something bigger than just a 2000-student school. So, it really makes a difference for them.”

The SLAM school in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami will play a role at the Winter Classic. The auxiliary synthetic rink that will be part of the field display for the outdoor game at the home of the Miami Marlins will then be donated to that charter school after the game.

Rob Knesaurek, NHL senior vice president, youth development and industry growth, said a synthetic rink is perfect for kids learning to play the game.

“Little maintenance, it’s a lot less expensive (than ice) and you can play anywhere, Knesaurek said. “You can play street hockey on it as well. You give the kids the appetite of playing hockey in weather like this. We’re excited.”

Giving kids the appetite for the sport was a big motivation of the event Sunday, in addition to raising funds for the fight against cancer.

“It introduces our sport to many, many, many kids that I know personally have never played the sport,” Knesaurek said. “So, to put sticks in hands and watch kids over here playing street hockey and enjoying themselves, we’re proudest of that.

“There are many roads to fandom, and I think if we can put sticks in their hands and create some dexterity and love for playing, then there is a great appetite to want to try skating, right? But why wouldn’t you want to try and connect with young kids doing some fun things, and street hockey just seems to be the easier route.”