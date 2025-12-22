Lemieux congratulates Crosby on Penguins career points record

It takes a legend to congratulate a legend.

Mario Lemieux shared warm congratulations for Sidney Crosby on Sunday after the Pittsburgh Penguins captain passed the Hockey Hall of Famer for the franchise record in points.

"I knew when we played together in 2005 that you were going to be a very special player and accomplish a lot of great things in your career," Lemieux said through a video shared by the team on social media. "Here we are 20 years later and you are now one of the best to ever play the game."