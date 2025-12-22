Lemieux congratulates Crosby on Penguins career points record

Hockey Hall of Famer, Pittsburgh legend, has warm words for former teammate

Mario Crosby Penguins record
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

It takes a legend to congratulate a legend.

Mario Lemieux shared warm congratulations for Sidney Crosby on Sunday after the Pittsburgh Penguins captain passed the Hockey Hall of Famer for the franchise record in points.

"I knew when we played together in 2005 that you were going to be a very special player and accomplish a lot of great things in your career," Lemieux said through a video shared by the team on social media. "Here we are 20 years later and you are now one of the best to ever play the game."

Crosby passed Lemieux with an assist on Rickard Rakell's power-play goal at the 12:40 of the first period against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. By doing so, he also moved into eighth place on the NHL's all-time list.

Crosby now has 1,724 points (645 goals, 1,079 assists) in 1,387 games. It is his 21st NHL season.

"You've been a great ambassador for the Pittsburgh Penguins, the National Hockey League and the hockey world," Lemieux said in the clip. "I just would like to wish you all the best the rest of the way, and again, congratulations. Well done, my friend."

