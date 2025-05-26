Stars remain confident, ready to bounce back from 5-goal loss in Game 3

EDMONTON -- Listen to this quote from the Dallas Stars locker room after Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place on Sunday:

“I think that’s some of the best hockey we’ve played,” forward Sam Steel said. “I felt like we tilted the ice there. … For the most part, I think we roll into the next game doing a lot of those same things.”

The Stars didn’t win 6-1. They lost 6-1 to the Edmonton Oilers, which means they have been outscored 9-1 over the past two games and have lost two straight for the first time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But they weren’t spinning the narrative. They had reason to be positive and have no reason to panic trailing 2-1 in the best-of-7 series entering Game 4 here Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN, ESPN+).

“We’ve got to just win the next one,” forward Mikko Rantanen said. “That’s the mentality now. Get some rest. Reset. We should have a little bit longer rest since it was afternoon game. We think about the one game, and we need to win that one.”

It just wasn’t Dallas’ day Sunday, starting in warmup.

Coach Pete DeBoer said center Roope Hintz would be a game-time decision after he had to be helped off the ice in Game 2 due to a slash by Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse. Hintz tried to warm up, but he left the ice early and was scratched with a lower-body injury.

That had to be deflating. Hintz has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 15 games in the playoffs, second on Dallas behind linemate Mikko Rantanen, who has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 16 games.

“You’re without your No. 1 center,” DeBoer said. “I give our guys credit. They didn’t mail it in. They showed up and worked.”

The Stars had a 22-17 edge in shot attempts in the first period, but they fell behind 2-0. While forward Colin Blackwell was robbed by goalie Stuart Skinner and forward Mikael Granlund hit a goal post, Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard scored on a blast from the point and Oilers center Connor McDavid finished a 3-on-1.

Dallas dominated the second period -- 21-7 in shots and 36-18 in shot attempts. By one count, the Stars had a 19-5 advantage in scoring chances, including a 10-1 advantage in high-danger scoring chances. But Edmonton ended up with a 3-1 lead. Rantanen hit a post. Skinner made multiple big saves. After Stars forward Jason Robertson scored at 15:35, McDavid responded with 18.8 seconds left.