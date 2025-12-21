Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Meier to return for Devils against Sabres
Kane questionable for Red Wings; Eichel remains out for Golden Knights
© Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images
New Jersey Devils
Timo Meier will be back for the Devils against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B). The forward was activated from their non-roster list Saturday; he hasn't played since Dec. 9 after taking a personal leave of absence. Meier has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 30 games this season. ... Forward Xavier Parent and defenseman Calen Addison were reassigned to Utica of the AHL.
Detroit Red Wings
Patrick Kane (upper body) is questionable for the Red Wings when they host the Washington Capitals on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, TVAS). The forward has missed their past three games, including a 5-2 victory at Washington on Saturday. Kane hasn’t played since Dec. 13, when he had a goal and assist in a 4-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. He has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games and is two goals away from 500 in the NHL.
Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel (illness) is not with the Golden Knights for their two-game road trip that concludes at the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; SN1, SNE, SNW, SNP, SCRIPPS). The forward, who leads Vegas with 41 points (12 goals, 29 assists) in 31 games, missed a 6-3 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday. … Defenseman Shea Theodore is week to week because of an upper-body injury. He has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) in 31 games while averaging a team-high 24:01 of ice time.
Washington Capitals
Ryan Leonard is progressing in his recovery from shoulder and facial injuries but will remain out against the Red Wings on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, TVAS). The forward, who sustained the injuries against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 5, did not return for a 5-2 loss to Detroit on Saturday after he practiced in a regular jersey Friday. Leonard has 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 29 games this season.
Nashville Predators
Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) is questionable for the Predators when they host the New York Rangers on Sunday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG 2). The forward is day to day and missed a 5-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Marchessault sustained the injury during the second period of a 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday. He has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in 28 games.