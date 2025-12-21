NHL Status Report: Meier to return for Devils against Sabres

Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane (upper body) is questionable for the Red Wings when they host the Washington Capitals on Sunday (1 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, MNMT, NHLN, TVAS). The forward has missed their past three games, including a 5-2 victory at Washington on Saturday. Kane hasn’t played since Dec. 13, when he had a goal and assist in a 4-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. He has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games and is two goals away from 500 in the NHL.