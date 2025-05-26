McDavid continues to be difference-maker for Oilers in Game 3 win against Stars

EDMONTON -- As Connor McDavid was taking part in his postgame press conference in the Edmonton Oilers Hall of Fame on Sunday, one of the many fans watching through the window from out on the street could be seen wearing a blue and orange No. 97 jersey with the name McJESUS stitched on the back.

The Dallas Stars likely have a few less flattering names for the Oilers captain after their 6-1 loss to Edmonton in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final at Rogers Place.

Indeed, for coach Pete DeBoer and his Dallas team, it was that cursed guy again, the same one who has consistently been a thorn in their collective sides come Stanley Cup Playoff time.

To that end, McDavid’s two-goal performance now gives him 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in nine Western Conference Final games against the Stars dating back to last year’s series, which the Oilers won in six games.

One year later, here we go again.

Truth be told, there had been some angst heading into Game 3 among the rabid fan base and, in some cases, the media, that the 28-year-old had scored just once in his previous 10 games. Such concern was overblown, given that he’d had 12 assists in that span, an indication of how he’d consistently continued to help the offense.

On Sunday, the goals finally came for him, which was no surprise to teammate Zach Hyman.

“I think people forget he’s a 60-goal scorer,” Hyman said, referring to McDavid’s NHL career-high 64 goals he scored in 2022-23. “I mean, he’s probably an underrated goal-scorer. He makes the right play, whether it’s a pass or a goal, right?

“Best player in the world. And when he has an opportunity to shoot it, and he shoots it, there’s a good chance it goes in.”

Actually, it had been doing anything but.

Prior to the game Sunday, McDavid had scored just three times on 51 postseason shots, a shooting percentage of only 5.9 percent. When you consider that number during the regular season was 13.3 percent (26 goals on 196 shots), he figured to be due.