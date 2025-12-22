Crosby passes Lemieux for most points in Penguins history

Lemieux held sole possession of the Penguins record since Jan. 20, 1989, when he had three points (one goal, two assists) on the road against the original Winnipeg Jets to reach 688 career points in 336 games and pass Pittsburgh’s then-assistant coach Rick Kehoe (636).

Crosby has the most games played and assists in Penguins history. He is second in goals to Lemieux.

“I think growing up idolizing him and then having an opportunity to live with him and have a friendship with him, I think that’s something that’s pretty special,” Crosby said. “I have so much respect for what he’s accomplished and what he means to this team and to the game of hockey.

“I think there’s a lot of other reasons it could be special, but we’ll see. It’s more about winning the hockey game, with the way things have gone, I just want to get a win.”

Crosby has averaged at least a point per game in each of his first 20 seasons since being selected No. 1 in the 2005 NHL Draft, the most in League history ahead of Wayne Gretzky (19 seasons).

As an 18-year-old rookie in 2005-06, Crosby played 26 games with Lemieux, who retired at the age of 40 after playing his final NHL game on Dec. 16, 2005. He lived with Lemieux and his family in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, for roughly five years after being drafted.

“When we grew up, Sid and I were watching Mario, (Jaromir) Jagr. Those guys were in their prime," said Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, Crosby’s teammate since 2006. “Mario's name was always in the discussion on who was the best hockey player in the world between him and Gretzky. So, every time your name is next to his, it's pretty special. And, you know, they have a special bond."

Crosby's goal on Sunday gave him his 18th 20-goal season, which is the seventh-most in NHL history, behind Gordie Howe (22), Alex Ovechkin (20), Ron Francis (20), Brendan Shanahan (19), Dave Andreychuk (19) and Jaromir Jagr (19).

The Penguins captain became the first active player with at least 1,700 points on Oct. 27, when he had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues. At the time it was his 498th multipoint game, which passed Lemieux (497) for another Pittsburgh record. Crosby now has 505 games with at least two points, which is sixth in NHL history, behind Gretzky (824), Jagr (540), Marcel Dionne (513), Mark Messier (513) and Gordie Howe (511).

“I think they’re in a whole other category of their own,” Crosby said. “The points for a game doesn’t change the way I think about that. I just have so much appreciation and respect for what they did and just what they accomplished. I don’t look at it the same way.”