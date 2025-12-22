Crosby passes Lemieux for most points in Penguins history

Forward moves ahead of Hall of Famer for 8th in NHL history with 2 points against Canadiens

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Sidney Crosby passed Mario Lemieux for the most points in Pittsburgh Penguins history with a goal and an assist against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

In his 21st season, Crosby has 1,724 points (645 goals, 1,079 assists) in 1,387 games, moving ahead of Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists in 915 games) for eighth in NHL history.

The 38-year-old center reached the mark by getting an assist on a power-play goal by Rickard Rakell at 12:40 of the first period. Crosby took a slap shot from above the left circle, and the rebound hit off Bryan Rust and deflected right to Rakell, who scored into an open net in front.

Crosby tied Lemieux with a goal at 7:58 of the first period, scoring in the slot by redirecting a slap pass from Erik Karlsson.

Crosby previously had pulled within one point of Lemieux with an assist in a 6-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

“It’s something that I’m obviously asked about, and when you get close, you’re just hoping that you can win the game and get it done,” Crosby said after the morning skate Saturday in Montreal. “There’ll be lots of time to reflect one day, but at this point it’s not really the mode I’m in.

“I have so much respect of what he’s accomplished, what he means to the game, what he means to me, his family. That probably means more than anything. For me coming in, you could get drafted anywhere, and for it to work out like it has and to be here as long as I have and have that relationship, that’s special in itself.”

Lemieux held sole possession of the Penguins record since Jan. 20, 1989, when he had three points (one goal, two assists) on the road against the original Winnipeg Jets to reach 688 career points in 336 games and pass Pittsburgh’s then-assistant coach Rick Kehoe (636).

Crosby has the most games played and assists in Penguins history. He is second in goals to Lemieux.

“I think growing up idolizing him and then having an opportunity to live with him and have a friendship with him, I think that’s something that’s pretty special,” Crosby said. “I have so much respect for what he’s accomplished and what he means to this team and to the game of hockey.

“I think there’s a lot of other reasons it could be special, but we’ll see. It’s more about winning the hockey game, with the way things have gone, I just want to get a win.”

Crosby has averaged at least a point per game in each of his first 20 seasons since being selected No. 1 in the 2005 NHL Draft, the most in League history ahead of Wayne Gretzky (19 seasons).

As an 18-year-old rookie in 2005-06, Crosby played 26 games with Lemieux, who retired at the age of 40 after playing his final NHL game on Dec. 16, 2005. He lived with Lemieux and his family in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, for roughly five years after being drafted.

“When we grew up, Sid and I were watching Mario, (Jaromir) Jagr. Those guys were in their prime," said Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, Crosby’s teammate since 2006. “Mario's name was always in the discussion on who was the best hockey player in the world between him and Gretzky. So, every time your name is next to his, it's pretty special. And, you know, they have a special bond."

Crosby's goal on Sunday gave him his 18th 20-goal season, which is the seventh-most in NHL history, behind Gordie Howe (22), Alex Ovechkin (20), Ron Francis (20), Brendan Shanahan (19), Dave Andreychuk (19) and Jaromir Jagr (19).

The Penguins captain became the first active player with at least 1,700 points on Oct. 27, when he had a goal and two assists in a 6-3 win against the St. Louis Blues. At the time it was his 498th multipoint game, which passed Lemieux (497) for another Pittsburgh record. Crosby now has 505 games with at least two points, which is sixth in NHL history, behind Gretzky (824), Jagr (540), Marcel Dionne (513), Mark Messier (513) and Gordie Howe (511).

“I think they’re in a whole other category of their own,” Crosby said. “The points for a game doesn’t change the way I think about that. I just have so much appreciation and respect for what they did and just what they accomplished. I don’t look at it the same way.”

Crosby has a total of 1,925 points (716 goals, 1,209 assists) in the regular season and Stanley Cup Playoffs, the most in Penguins history ahead of Lemieux (1,895 points; 766 goals, 1,129 assists). He is seventh all-time, trailing Gretzky (3,237), Messier (2,181), Jagr (2,122), Howe (2,010), Ron Francis (1,941) and Steve Yzerman (1,940).

“That just goes to show you what he’s meant to this team, to this organization, to the city, to the fans, to the team, to kind of everybody,” said Rust, often a linemate of Crosby’s. “How good he’s been and how long he’s been that good. Those two guys (Crosby and Lemieux) are the peak of Penguins hockey, and I just think that solidifies it.”

Named to the 100 Greatest NHL Players in January 2017, Crosby has won the Stanley Cup three times. At the age of 21, he became the youngest captain of a championship team when Pittsburgh defeated the Detroit Red Wings in seven games in the 2009 Stanley Cup Final before winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2016 and 2017.

Crosby won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as the League’s leader in points in 2006-07 and 2013-14, the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the goals leader in 2009-10 and 2016-17, and the Ted Lindsay Award as the most outstanding player as voted by the NHL Players’ Association in 2006-07, 2012-13 and 2013-14.

“I love the game,” Crosby told NHL.com on Oct. 22. “I love the history of the game, you know, the tradition side of it. I think that you go throughout the history of hockey, everyone had people they looked up to or people that they feel like made an impact in the game. So, to be associated that way, I think that means more than anything, for sure.”

The native of Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, earned recognition on Dec. 29, 2022, as an Officer of the Order of Canada "for being one of the greatest hockey players of all time and for supporting community service initiatives for youth." The Order of Canada is one of the country's highest honors, recognizing people across all sectors of society who have made extraordinary and sustained contributions.

“I think when you’re in the position we’re in, you have a pretty good opportunity to help make a difference on and off the ice,” Crosby said. “So, I think those things you try to keep in mind and those have been, regardless of in the NHL or not, those are things that I think when you grow up playing for teams or you’re playing for your community, your local team, you still try to represent them well and you try to help your community and represent your community.

“So, I think when you get to the NHL, it’s on a much greater stage, but it’s the same thing. So, I think that’s all part of it.”

NHL.com independent correspondent Sean Farrell contributed to this report

