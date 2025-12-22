Crosby passes Lemieux for most points in Penguins history

Sidney Crosby passed Mario Lemieux for the most points in Pittsburgh Penguins history with a goal and an assist against the Montreal Canadiens at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Sunday.
In his 21st season, Crosby has 1,724 points (645 goals, 1,079 assists) in 1,387 games, moving ahead of Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists in 915 games) for eighth in NHL history.
The 38-year-old center reached the mark by getting an assist on a power-play goal by Rickard Rakell at 12:40 of the first period. Crosby took a slap shot from above the left circle, and the rebound hit off Bryan Rust and deflected right to Rakell, who scored into an open net in front.
Crosby tied Lemieux with a goal at 7:58 of the first period, scoring in the slot by redirecting a slap pass from Erik Karlsson.
Crosby previously had pulled within one point of Lemieux with an assist in a 6-4 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
“It’s something that I’m obviously asked about, and when you get close, you’re just hoping that you can win the game and get it done,” Crosby said after the morning skate Saturday in Montreal. “There’ll be lots of time to reflect one day, but at this point it’s not really the mode I’m in.
“I have so much respect of what he’s accomplished, what he means to the game, what he means to me, his family. That probably means more than anything. For me coming in, you could get drafted anywhere, and for it to work out like it has and to be here as long as I have and have that relationship, that’s special in itself.”